Madison School District calls off in-person commencement ceremonies due to COVID-19

Madison School District confirmed on Friday what many area students and parents must have known was coming for weeks: Commencement ceremonies will not occur in person this spring amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

"As a result of concerns over the spread of COVID-19, the Kohl Center, the Monona Terrace and Sherman’s gymnasium will not be available for our graduation ceremonies this year," interim superintendent Jane Belmore said in a message to students and families. "We are planning for alternative commencement ceremonies at a later date since we can’t be together in person for this important day."

Though Belmore did not specify how alternative commencement ceremonies would work, she pledged to provide an update in coming weeks.

"I know this is disappointing news, and that your are missing out on a number of events and activities that you were looking forward to in your final year of high school," she said. "We know that it won’t be the same as the ceremony that you, your family and your friends had envisioned, but we are committed to thinking creatively about how to honor this important moment in your life."