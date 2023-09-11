After a first week of school filled with bus delays and panicked parents wondering how their children are getting to and from school, the Madison School District's busing contractor said Monday that it still needs an additional 30 drivers in order to cover all routes.
First Student, the district's new transportation partner, currently employs 103 bus drivers in Madison who need to cover 129 routes each day. Although there are driver applicants in the pipeline, a lengthy training process means it could take anywhere from four to 10 weeks for new employees to start driving in Madison, according to Jason Kierna, region vice president at First Student. With a nationwide shortage of bus drivers, recruitment for the often part-time positions has been difficult, he said.
Last week, some school buses were delayed more than two hours, with parents saying online that their children did not arrive home until after 6 p.m. Teachers at Lake View Elementary resorted to walking groups of students home when they learned buses would be late, while school principals opted to drive others home.
During a School Board meeting Monday, Ellen Boyle, a first grade teacher at Franklin Elementary School, described transportation during the first week of school as a "total nightmare."
"I think the really challenging part of last week was folks wondering if this would improve long-term,” board member Ali Muldrow said. "When you have a hard start, people start to wonder what's going to happen when it's 6 degrees outside and my 7-year-old is waiting for the bus and I got to get to work."
90% on time
Kierna said around 90% of bus routes were on time by Monday, leaving approximately 11 routes each day experiencing some sort of delay. Almost all of the special education bus routes have been on time, he said.
To account for the driver shortage, First Student is bringing in employees from other locations around the country to drive in Madison. But these drivers are unfamiliar with the routes and district procedures, which also contributes to delays, he said.
Driver shortages have caused problems in Madison for years, forcing schools to shift start and end times during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years.
Kierna said there are 16 new employees in the training process and an additional 30 people who have recently submitted applications. But many of these applicants may drop off during onboarding to take other jobs that don't require a commercial driver's license or multiple tests. The company is offering $24 an hour and a $3,000 signing bonus for new drivers.
"The driver position isn’t the easiest position to obtain right now in the job market," Kierna said.
This is the first year the district is contracting with First Student, a nationwide transportation company that has worked with schools in Milwaukee and Green Bay. The School Board hired the company this spring, agreeing to an $81 million, five-year contract. The contract was about $660,000 less than the bid from the district's previous transportation provider, Badger Bus, which First Student has since purchased.
District administrators have said they were anticipating some “speed bumps” at the start of the school year, but later called the delays unacceptable.
At the time the contract was approved, administrators were confident in the transportation company's plan for staffing and transportation.