Updates planned

Kenneth Thomas, the district's assistant director for building and custodial operations, said communication with students' families about bus delays has been one of the major challenges. He said First Student will send the district updates each morning at around 5 a.m. on staffing levels and any routes that could experience delays, and that information is then communicated to families.

Board member Nicki Vander Meulen suggested creating a text message system that would notify parents about changes to bus routes and delays. Board vice president Maia Pearson also suggested the district make sure family contact information is up to date.

"Our drivers are an integral part of our children's lives," Pearson said. "The more we can have staff on a consistent basis, the better."