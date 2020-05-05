Madison School District behavior plan updates would push for more alternatives to suspension

Under the updates proposed Monday, possession of an electronic smoking device would be classified as a level 2 or 3 violation in elementary school and level 2 in secondary school. Use of such a device would be classified as a level 2, 3 or 4 offense for elementary and a level 2 or 3 offense for secondary.

“This is still an issue that we want to address as a public health issue,” Martyna said. “Vaping has become so much more prevalent in schools across the country.”

Board member Savion Castro said he doesn’t believe punitive measures will change a teenager’s behavior, especially if they have a substance addiction. Martyna agreed and said staff can strategize ways to use the response, like an in-school suspension, to focus on educating students about the health dangers.

The update would also adjust language about “serious threats” to make it clear it applies beyond social media and add the potential of a more serious consequence for fourth- and fifth-graders who swear, curse, make obscene gestures or use a racial slur or protected class reference directed toward another student.