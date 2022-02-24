Madison School District attracts more than 100 new teachers with "intent to hire" amid staffing crisis

More than 100 student teachers signed early contracts Thursday that signaled their intent to join the Madison School District as full-time staff once they complete their degrees.

The inaugural signing event took place as Madison and school districts across the state are being pushed to the brink of a crisis due to extreme staffing difficulties brought on by COVID-19. Madison School District officials hope the new event, which they plan to continue each year, will help bolster the workforce after it was decimated by the pandemic.

The number of emergency licenses issued to staff members across the state nearly tripled from 1,126 in the 2012-13 school year to 3,016 in the 2019-20 school year, and then increased another 30% to 3,942 last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. An emergency license allows a teacher or staff member to work outside of the subject or grade level in which they were previously licensed to teach in an effort to fill a vacancy.

The student teachers — most of whom attend college at UW-Madison, with some from Edgewood College, UW-River Falls, UW-Stevens Point, UW-Whitewater, University of Chicago, University of Kentucky and University of Minnesota — will be given another contract to sign with their school assignment once they complete their graduation requirements and an interview process with the district.

“For the past two years we’ve been going through the pandemic, this has been dubbed as the Great Resignation era,” Superintendent Carlton Jenkins said. Faced with the present and looming staffing crisis, the district administrative team shifted its focus to retaining current student teachers to help fill vacancies.

“As a student teacher, they already know our mission, they know our vision and our children,” he said. “This is just a part of it, it’s an event — it isn’t the whole journey, it’s just the start.”

Terriun Green, a current student teacher at East High School who also graduated from the school before going to college, said he hopes to be assigned to the school to teach history and social studies — the two subjects he’s majoring in at UW-Stevens Point.

“It’s been really cool to come back and see all of my old teachers,” he said. “I’m pretty hyped to get in the classroom. ... High school students are fun to teach because you can really mold them into adults.”

The Madison School District currently has 85 unfilled teacher positions, a number that could increase ahead of the 2022-23 school year depending on retirements, resignations and staffing assignments at each building.

Mike Jones, president of local teachers union Madison Teachers Inc., said he expects the number of resignations at the end of the 2021-22 school year to be much higher than in previous years due to pandemic-related burnout among staff members.

At the start of January, 36 out of the district’s 52 schools experienced an absence rate of at least six staff members each day due to illness or child care needs, which caused staff to give up class preparation time to help cover teacher absences.

Nationally, the ratio of hires to job openings in the education sector has reached new lows as the 2021-22 school year started, and currently stands at 0.57 hires for every open position, according to the National Education Association.

Jones expressed the union’s support for the district’s initiative to help curb the staffing crisis in Madison’s schools, and a lot of the mentors and supervising teachers of the student teachers are MTI members.

“They’re like, ‘I have this talented, young student teacher, there’s a position opening up, what if I could help them get in there?’” he said. “This is how you not only sustain a workforce but grow it, when you respect and honor your employees.”

