Madison School District announces two finalists for superintendent

"We were very fortunate to have an impressive pool of highly qualified candidates participate in this process,” Gloria Reyes, president of the district's Board of Education, said in the release. “With a focus on how candidates aligned with the Leadership Profile, the Board was able to select two phenomenal finalists, both with deep roots in education and instruction, and today we are excited to introduce them to our community."

The finalists in the first search traveled to Madison in January to address dozens of attendees at community forums inside school theaters and met privately with local nonprofit, government and business leaders during the trips. But the pandemic — and the associated measures to promote social distancing and limit sizes of indoor gatherings — will make a different approach to public input necessary.

The announcement comes after an initially successful search turned into a failed endeavor.

The School Board's pick for superintendent — Matthew Gutierrez — rescinded his acceptance of the position this spring, opting to stay on as superintendent of Seguin, Texas, schools.