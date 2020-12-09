Madison School District to announce plans Jan. 8 for whether students will return in third quarter

The Madison School District announced Wednesday it will make a decision by Jan. 8 on whether to welcome students back into buildings for in-person learning for the third quarter of the 2020-21 school year.

Superintendent Carlton Jenkins said the district is considering three options including remaining entirely online, bringing only lower grades back into the classrooms or bringing all students back into classrooms.

Jenkins said as part of the decision-making process the district is monitoring the amount of COVID-19 spread in Madison compared with the level which public health officials deem appropriate for reopening school buildings, as well as the status of staff, logistics and health protocols needed to operate safely during the pandemic.

"As a school community, we are all working together to navigate this pandemic. To better support our families, we have included the voices of internal and external stakeholders on our COVID-19 advisory committee as we consider our reopening decision," Jenkins wrote in his message to students and families. "We look forward to continuing our collaboration with families to ensure decisions are centered around providing all students and staff a safe and successful learning environment."

