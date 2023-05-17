All Madison School District middle-schoolers will start the school day at 8:40 a.m. next fall, the school district announced Tuesday in an email about scheduling changes for the 2023-24 academic year.
“This change will allow us to accommodate earlier start times for our youngest learners and later start times for our middle school students, reflecting the spirit of the start times plan the Board of Education approved in July 2018 and (was) later disrupted by the pandemic,” associate superintendent of teaching and learning Cindy Green wrote in an email to families Tuesday afternoon.
In February, the School Board signed a five-year, $81.3 million contract with First Student busing service, choosing the national company over current provider Badger Bus.
Middle-school start times aren’t the only changes.
While high-schoolers will continue to use Metro buses, all middle-schoolers will be bused on yellow school buses in the fall. Some have been using Metro buses.
Early-start elementary schools now will start at 7:40 a.m., instead of 7:30 a.m., and be dismissed at 2:40 p.m. except on early-release Mondays.
A few schools will see a larger shift. Chavez and Elvehjem, for example, have been starting at 8:20 a.m., but will start at 7:40 a.m. next fall.
Next fall’s start times
Elementary schools
7:40 a.m. to 2:40 p.m. with 1:15 p.m. dismissal on Mondays: Anana, Chavez, Crestwood, Elvehjem, Emerson, Franklin, Hawthorne, Henderson, Huegel, Lapham, Leopold, Lincoln, Lowell, Marquette, Mendota, Midvale, Muir, Nuestro Mundo at Frank Allis, Olson, Randall, Southside (Allis), Stephens, Thoreau.
8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with 2:05 p.m. dismissal on Mondays: Gompers, Kennedy, Lake View, Lindbergh, Orchard Ridge, Sandburg, Schenk, Shorewood, Van Hise.
Middle schools
8:40 a.m. to 4:10 p.m. with 2:30 p.m. dismissal on Mondays.
High schools
Capital: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with noon dismissal on Mondays.
East: 8:15 a.m. to 3:39 p.m. with 2:30 p.m. dismissal on Mondays.
La Follette, Memorial, West: 8:15 a.m. to 3:37 p.m. with 2:36 p.m. dismissal on Mondays.
Shabazz: 8:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. with 1:50 p.m. dismissal on Mondays and some variation to Wednesday hours.
Specifics about bus stops and pickup and drop-off times will be available in August.
