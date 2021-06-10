Madison School District announces fully in-person return for next school year

Students in the Madison School District can expect to be in school buildings for five days a week this fall.

The School District announced Thursday plans to resume fully in-person instruction for students across all grade levels for the 2021-22 school year. The district cited a "steep and sustained downward trajectory" in local COVID-19 cases and a "steadily upward" climb in vaccinations are reasons to resume fully in-person instruction.

"The full reopening of schools is a day the entire community has been waiting for," Superintendent Carton Jenkins said in a statement. "It has always been our preference to have all students learning in-person, connecting face to face with teachers and classmates, and benefiting from learning in a classroom environment."

Madison School Board President Ali Muldrow also cited the downward trend in cases and the increase in vaccination numbers in Dane County as she threw her support behind the decision to reopen classrooms to students five days a week.

“It’s exciting to think that we get to see our kids five days a week and it’s the right move for our students and educators, we’re looking forward to a much more stable year next year,” Muldrow said.