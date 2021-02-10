Madison School District announces date and plan to return to in-person learning

Students in grades 4K-2 in the Madison School District will begin a phased approach to return to in-person learning staring in March according to a statement released by the district Wednesday.

Kindergarten students will be the first to return to in-person hybrid learning on March 9, followed by grades 1 and 2 on March 16 and students in 4K on March 23.

Online learning will continue to be an option for all families who prefer to maintain their current distance learning model, Madison School District Superintendent Carlton Jenkins said in a statement.

"Thank you for your continued collaboration, patience and support over the past year as we have navigated the COVID-19 global health pandemic and worked to ensure the safety of our students, staff and families," he said.

District families will receive a survey to indicate whether they plan to return their students to in-person hybrid learning or maintain the current online only model starting the week of Feb. 15.

"The information (the survey) provides will help us better prepare and plan for our phased return to in-person instruction," Jenkins said.