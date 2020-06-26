Madison School District announces 2 finalists for superintendent

The Madison School District on Thursday announced two finalists for superintendent after its first choice dropped out of the running months ago.
The finalists, Carol Kelley and Carlton Jenkins, will proceed with interviews next week.
Jenkins is in his fifth year as superintendent of the Robbinsdale School District in New Hope, Minnesota. He’s held educational leadership positions — including chief academic officer, principal, assistant principal and health teacher — in Michigan, Ohio, Beloit and Madison, and received his PhD from UW-Madison.
Kelley, an educator with 25 years of experience, is also in her fifth year as superintendent of Oak Park Elementary School District 97 in Illinois, the district said in an announcement. She also served for three years as superintendent of Branch Township School District in New Jersey and has a background as an elementary and middle school principal and a classroom teacher.
Kelley holds a doctorate of education from the University of Pennsylvania, the district said.
In addition to the next round of interviews, Jenkins and Kelley will participate in online engagement sessions with district staff and students during a “Virtual Day in the District.” The sessions will include an opportunity to ask questions of the candidates and provide feedback.
“We were very fortunate to have an impressive pool of highly qualified candidates participate in this process,” Gloria Reyes, president of the district’s Board of Education, said in a statement. “With a focus on how candidates aligned with the Leadership Profile, the Board was able to select two phenomenal finalists, both with deep roots in education and instruction, and today we are excited to introduce them to our community.”
The finalists in the first search traveled to Madison in January to address dozens of attendees at community forums inside school theaters and met privately with local nonprofit, government and business leaders. But the pandemic — and the associated measures to promote social distancing and limit sizes of indoor gatherings — make a different approach to public input necessary.
The announcement comes after an initially successful search turned into a failed endeavor.
The School Board’s pick for superintendent — Matthew Gutierrez — rescinded his acceptance of the position this spring, opting to stay on as superintendent of Seguin, Texas, schools.
In a March 31 letter, Gutierrez told Reyes he was backing out of the job two months before he was slated to begin, saying the COVID-19 pandemic made him reconsider his commitment to the suburban San Antonio school district he leads.
His decision was made public a week later.
The board unanimously voted in January to hire Gutierrez after a months-long search process that started last fall and extended into early winter. He would have begun the job June 1.
Instead of reconsidering candidates from the original search pool or offering the job to one of the two other finalists passed over for Gutierrez, the School Board opted to conduct a new search.
The consulting firm that ran the search last fall — Illinois-based BWP and Associates — solicited new candidates last month. Thirty-three people — two more than had sought the job in the fall — from 17 states, including Wisconsin, applied to become Madison superintendent in the second search.
On Monday, the board met in closed session to review the applications.
The district’s teachers union, Madison Teachers Inc., had lobbied for the board to consider a local candidate for the job. The three finalists in the original search were all from out of state.
Interim Superintendent Jane Belmore has led the state’s second largest school district for nearly a year, but her contract is set to expire at the end of July.
Madison schools have been without a permanent leader since Jennifer Cheatham resigned as superintendent in August to take a job at Harvard University.
