Madison School District announces 14 'Big Ideas' that will receive funding from federal grant

The Madison Metropolitan School District has announced 14 initiatives that will receive part of its federal COVID-19 funds through its “Big Idea” campaign.
“What this campaign has showcased to MMSD and our greater Madison community is the brilliance and dedication of our staff, students and community members to transform MMSD and close historical gaps,” MMSD wrote in its announcement earlier this week. “For that, we are deeply grateful.”
MMSD put out a request for proposals from staff and the community in mid-April, asking for innovative ideas on how to spend up to $9.5 million of its $18.9 million grant from federal relief funds. It received 337 ideas in the nine-day window, narrowing those to 20 for the semifinalist round.
Semifinalists presented, Shark Tank-style, to a panel of judges over Zoom on Saturday, with the group further narrowing it to 10 finalists and four additional projects that will receive funding “because they are deeply rooted in MMSD core values and commitment to anti-racism.”
“We had some fabulous ideas to come up,” superintendent Carlton Jenkins told the School Board Monday night. “It was a fabulous thing on Saturday in this district.”
The “launch and test” phase of the project will run from June to December this year, costing about $2 million. Next January through June, the most promising ideas will be scaled up with an additional $3.5 million.
The other $4 million of the $9.5 million dedicated to innovative ideas will go to schools to spend on redesigning classrooms and schools, with ideas like outdoor learning spaces and new classroom furniture among the possibilities.
The budget requests from the finalists in the “Big Idea” campaign portion range from $1,000 for a West High School student club addressing a variety of issues to $720,000 for “ALL IN,” a community action research project.
The funded ideas include already-existing programs like Black Girl Magic and Madison Teachers Inc.’s MTI CENTRS project, as well as new ideas like an MMSD Youth Magazine and a recording studio at Toki Middle School.
The projects receiving funding, with initial budget requests, are:
- East Barber Shop Apprenticeship, East High School; Harry Bernard III, $25,000
- Pursuit of Sunshine, West High School; Noemy Lesieutre, $1,000
- Youth Action Teams, MMSD FYCE; Hannah Nerenhausen, Delia Romero-Alvarado and Norah Al-Amoodi, $48,000
- Akira Recording Studio, Toki Middle School, Gavin Garett + Eliav Goldman, $13,000
- ALL IN, MMSD Middle Schools and The Office of Re-Engagement; Maxine McKinney de Royston, $720,000
- Black Girl Magic, MMSD Elementary Schools and East feeder schools; Rosa Thompson, TBD
- Mission Possible — Telepresence, MMSD Special Education; Anna Cliff, $81,000
- Parent Liaisons, Mendota Community Elementary School; Ebony McKinley, $365,000
- Project Based Learning, Shabazz High School; Brian Counselman, $365,000
- Teen-zine, Memorial High School and MMSD High Schools; Dominique Christian, $100,000
- MTI CENTRS - Justified Anger; All MMSD Schools; Kerry Motoviloff, $150,000
- Student Leadership in Anti-Racist Teaching & Civic Action, Sandburg Elementary; Warren Schwab + Ashley Painter, $181,000
- Transformative Justice, Thoreau Elementary; Dan Davidson and Laura Glaub, $25,000
- MMSD Coalition for leading anti-racist schools, Henderson Elementary; Sandra Taylor-Marshall and Rachel Byrd, $160,000
