Madison School District announces 14 'Big Ideas' that will receive funding from federal grant

The Madison Metropolitan School District has announced 14 initiatives that will receive part of its federal COVID-19 funds through its “Big Idea” campaign.

“What this campaign has showcased to MMSD and our greater Madison community is the brilliance and dedication of our staff, students and community members to transform MMSD and close historical gaps,” MMSD wrote in its announcement earlier this week. “For that, we are deeply grateful.”

MMSD put out a request for proposals from staff and the community in mid-April, asking for innovative ideas on how to spend up to $9.5 million of its $18.9 million grant from federal relief funds. It received 337 ideas in the nine-day window, narrowing those to 20 for the semifinalist round.