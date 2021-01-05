 Skip to main content
Madison School District and teachers union reach settlement in complaints filed with state
Madison School District and teachers union reach settlement in complaints filed with state

The Madison School District has settled two labor complaints by the teachers union, allowing the district and the union to resume "good faith" talks over teacher base wages, both sides said.

The district agreed to bargain directly with Madison Teachers Inc. after going around the union in a mailing this summer and admitted to sending a misleading email to employees regarding negotiations last month, according to the settlement agreement.

"It's important for us to continue to work collaboratively to ensure our students are at the center of everything we do," district spokesman Tim LeMonds said. 

“We’re prepared to go back in and engage in some additional discussions” on cost-of-living adjustments in teacher wages, said Andy Waity, president of MTI.

Waity and Ed Sadlowski, executive director of MTI, said teachers are relieved now that the two sides have reached a settlement.

“The tensions over the summer, it’s not what folks needed at this time,” Waity said. “There’s enough happening in the world that's causing stress.”

The first of the two complaints, filed in June, involved a survey sent by the district to teachers regarding potential budget cuts for the 2020-21 school year. The survey asked teachers if they would prefer a wage freeze or layoffs to stave off a potential $5 million to $9 million budget gap in the 2020-21 school year.

The union said the district used the survey in an effort to bypass MTI as the bargaining representative and threatened to eliminate 92 full-time educator positions and change staffing plans for the fall unless the union agreed to no increase in base wages for this school year.

“When you have an employer surveying our members directly, ‘Would you accept a zero base-wage adjustment in exchange for not laying off staff.’ … It was a matter-of-fact violation of the law,” Sadlowski said. “The pattern of behavior, we thought, was egregious enough we had to call (them) on it.”

The second complaint, filed in December, involved an email sent by the district to employees that falsely asserted the School Board and MTI ratified an agreement to increase base wages for staff by 0.5%.

Peter Davis, an attorney with the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission, said he anticipated both complaints would be resolved without the need for a hearing or decision from WERC.

“These parties have historically worked out their differences without the need for litigation, and hopefully that will become the pattern again going forward,” he said.

