Madison School District and teachers union reach settlement in complaints filed with state

The Madison School District has settled two labor complaints by the teachers union, allowing the district and the union to resume "good faith" talks over teacher base wages, both sides said.

The district agreed to bargain directly with Madison Teachers Inc. after going around the union in a mailing this summer and admitted to sending a misleading email to employees regarding negotiations last month, according to the settlement agreement.

"It's important for us to continue to work collaboratively to ensure our students are at the center of everything we do," district spokesman Tim LeMonds said.

“We’re prepared to go back in and engage in some additional discussions” on cost-of-living adjustments in teacher wages, said Andy Waity, president of MTI.

Waity and Ed Sadlowski, executive director of MTI, said teachers are relieved now that the two sides have reached a settlement.

“The tensions over the summer, it’s not what folks needed at this time,” Waity said. “There’s enough happening in the world that's causing stress.”

