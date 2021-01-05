Madison School District and teachers union reach settlement in complaints filed with state

The union said the district used the survey in an effort to bypass MTI as the bargaining representative and threatened to eliminate 92 full-time educator positions and change staffing plans for the fall unless the union agreed to no increase in base wages for this school year.
“When you have an employer surveying our members directly, ‘Would you accept a zero base-wage adjustment in exchange for not laying off staff.’ … It was a matter-of-fact violation of the law,” Sadlowski said. “The pattern of behavior, we thought, was egregious enough we had to call (them) on it.”
The second complaint, filed in December, involved an email sent by the district to employees that falsely asserted the School Board and MTI ratified an agreement to increase base wages for staff by 0.5%.
Peter Davis, an attorney with the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission, said he anticipated both complaints would be resolved without the need for a hearing or decision from WERC.
“These parties have historically worked out their differences without the need for litigation, and hopefully that will become the pattern again going forward,” he said.
Lupe Ramirez speaks at a small rally in front of city hall in East Chicago, Indiana, on Thursday, Nov. 12. She and others were there to speak out against alleged intimidation tactics employed by members of the East Chicago School Board.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Alex Watkins holds a sign at a small rally in front of the East Chicago City Hall on Thursday, Nov. 12. She and a small group gathered to speak out against alleged intimidation tactics employed by members of the East Chicago School Board.
John J. Watkins, The Times
With help from an interactive video board, HAST instructor Mira Projovic lectures remote high school students during a Women's Studies course on Sept. 24 in Hammond, Indiana.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
Following a lecture for his science course, Hammond (Indiana) Academy of Science and Technology instructor Steve Grimm gives two thumbs-up to his remote eighth grade students on Sept. 22.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
Lowell student fans are spaced apart in the student section as they cheer on the Red Devils against Portage on Aug. 29 in Lowell, Indiana.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Despite the rather unusual conditions, students remain diligent in their studies at Duneland Boys & Girls Club on Aug. 28 in Chesterton, Indiana. Boys & Girls Clubs have stepped up to fill child care needs in virtual learning communities.
Joe Ruffalo The Times
A student waits for assistance from a Duneland Boys & Girls Club staff member on Aug. 28 in Chesterton, Indiana. Boys & Girls Clubs have stepped up to fill child care needs in virtual learning communities.
Joe Ruffalo The Times
Nurse Lisa Bosnak dons gloves to clean her desk area after a sick student left the nurse's office at Lake Central High School on Aug. 21 in St. John, Indiana. Lake Central students returned to class this week. Nurses in some schools are taking the lead on contact tracing.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls
Nurse Lisa Bosnak uses disinfectant wipes to clean the area in her office after a sick student was sent home Aug. 21 at Lake Central High School in St. John, Indiana. Nurses in some schools are taking the lead on contact tracing.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Nurses Carla VanDerNoord, left, and Lisa Bosnak compare notes while updating data related to whether students are on campus or e-learning Aug. 21 at Lake Central High School in St. John, Indiana. Nurses in some schools are taking the lead on contact tracing.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls
Nurse Carla VanDerNoord updates student information relating to whether they are on campus or currently e-learning Aug. 21 in the nurse's office at Lake Central High School in St. John, Indiana. Nurses in some schools are taking the lead on contact tracing.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Munster students use plastic buffer shields and social distancing in Hannah Fus’ American Sign Language class in August. The School Town of Munster was one of Northwest Indiana's first districts to reopen this August with in-person learning. Munster Schools are transitioning back to virtual learning through early December.
John Luke, The Times
Munster High School students set up three-sided plastic buffers on their desks in Kelly Barnes’ English 9 classroom in August. The School Town of Munster was one of Northwest Indiana's first districts to reopen this August with in-person learning. Munster Schools are transitioning back to virtual learning through early December.
John Luke
Munster High School Principal Michael Wells stands in the hallway near the main entrance in August as students pass for their next class. The School Town of Munster was one of Northwest Indiana's first districts to reopen this August with in-person learning. Munster Schools are transitioning back to virtual learning through early December.
John Luke, The Times
Munster High School teacher Kelly Barnes logs in with her virtual learning students during her English 9 class in August. The School Town of Munster was one of Northwest Indiana's first districts to reopen this August with in-person learning. Munster Schools are transitioning back to virtual learning through early December.
John Luke, The Times
In Central Illinois, a
McLean County Unit District No. 5 school bus is operated by a driver wearing a mask on Friday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Special Education teacher Dustin Underwood fills in as a substitute culinary arts teacher at Normal Community West High School in Central Illinois on Nov. 6.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Vehicles are lined up outside Grove Elementary School in Normal on Oct. 19, the first day of school. Parents were not allowed inside due to the coronavirus pandemic.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Susy Marcum, school nurse at Grove Elementary School in Normal, Illinois, works inside "The Bubble," a quarantine area set up in a classroom for her nurses station on Oct. 19, the first day of school. Students will isolate in the area until a parent can pick him or her up from school.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
In Normal, Illinois, Grove Elementary School music teacher Gabe Myers, left, welcomes Laila Abouelmagd, 5, to kindergarten, as her grandmother, Dolores Callahan, and father, Mohamed Abouelmagd, unload her school supplies on Oct. 19.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Karlie Underwood, 17, a senior at Heyworth High School in Central Illinois, makes a podcast on Oct. 16.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Masked students leave Racine Lutheran High School on Thursday afternoon. It might have been one of the last times students at Racine Lutheran will be able to attend classes in person in 2020, since the city of Racine Health Department announced Thursday it would order all schools in its jurisdiction — both public and private — to close their buildings after Thanksgiving.
ADAM ROGAN, THE JOURNAL TIMES
Madison Preschool of the Arts second-graders -- from left, Carl Pevehouse, Charlotte Austin and Gabe Mahaffey -- work on self-portraits, which includes showing their face masks. The early childhood center on Madison's West Side has pivoted to help families juggling jobs and assisting their elementary-age children with online learning.
ANDY MANIS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Sherry White directs students to and from vehicles and the building on Friday at Warrensburg-Latham Elementary School in Central Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Sherry White directs students to vehicles during staggered times to allow safe distance for students at Warrensburg-Latham Elementary School in Central Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Third-grader Myleigh Taylor leaves school Warrensburg-Latham Elementary School in Central Illinois on Friday.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Fifth-grader Braden Brown heads to his parents' car after school on Friday at Warrensburg-Latham Elementary School in Central Illinois. Parents pick up students during staggered times.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
UW freshmen, from left, Elinor Picek, Lauren Sullivan and Audrey Sarasin use a timer to take photos around Camp Randall prior to kickoff of the Badgers' season opener against Illinois in Madison on Oct. 23. COVID-19 cases and positivity rates have been creeping upward on campus since late last month.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
A sign on Madison Area Technical College's Truax campus in October informs students of COVID-19 protocols.
KELLY MEYERHOFER, STATE JOURNAL
Illinois State University students test for COVID-19 on Aug. 24 in Normal.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Sioux Falls, South Dakota, freshman Ramsey Folkerts carries boxes into a dorm Aug. 21 on the campus of Millikin University in Decatur, Illinois. The school has had to adapt numerous policies this academic year because of COVID.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Eastern Illinois University students Jenna Decker, from left, Katelyn Montgomery and Madeline McQueen walk around campus on Aug. 20 during move-in day.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
