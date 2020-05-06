Madison School District among Wisconsin Partnership Program grant recipients

MMSD will use the funds to reach out to students with diabetes, asthma and other conditions that specifically increase the risk for serious complications from contracting COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Affeldt said they still have to work out the details of how the program will function.

“We’re just in the very early stages of planning out logistically what this is actually going to look like,” Affeldt said.

Kind said the district’s long collaboration with the UW School of Nursing could help what they learn through this project expand across Wisconsin and beyond to other areas of the United States.

“We are just certainly making these investments very carefully throughout the state with the goal of impacting the health and well-being in a very positive way of all of those who are touched by COVID-19 throughout the state,” Kind said.

