Madison School District aims to provide 1,000 child care spots during online start to year

Administrators updated the board on expectations for daily attendance-taking during online learning, how communication between students, teachers and families would happen, supports for student social-emotional and mental health, and eight days of teacher training before the first day of classes.

At MSCR's child care sites, enrollment will prioritize children from low-income families; households with essential workers, such as health care employees, grocery store staff and bus drivers; and children of teachers and staff at the child care sites, along with families referred by principals.

Child care through the district's program, referred to as "MSCR Cares," will cost $150 a week, Dyer said. But she anticipates about half of the families would be eligible to have the fee waived based on income.

Enrollment in the program opens Wednesday and runs through Aug. 21. The child care sites will be open the duration of the first quarter, which is Sept. 8 through Oct. 30.

The start times will align with the typical morning bell of each elementary school, Dyer said, and families will have the option to keep children in child care longer than when school would normally let out.

Each of the 16 sites to be operated by MSCR could hold up to 60 students divided into four groups of 15.