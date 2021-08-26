Madison School District adds virtual option for grades 4K-5

K-5 students will participate in live instruction for up to 3.5 hours per day for core classes and recorded instruction for specials like music, art and physical education. Students in 4K will have 3.5 hours of "age-appropriate learning" per day with a mix of live and recorded instruction.

Unlike the spring, when teachers taught students in-person and online at the same time, some staff will be exclusive to the online students this fall.

Whether teachers will share grades, with one teacher having a mix of second- and third-grade students, for example, will depend on enrollment, though the goal is to have one teacher supporting each grade level districtwide.

Madison Teachers Inc. president Michael Jones wrote in an email that the union had advocated for a virtual option for at least grades 3-5 since the spring, "when we identified students and families who were comfortable in that format much like students and families in grades 6-12."