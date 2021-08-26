Madison School District adds virtual option for grades 4K-5

One week before the 2021-22 school year begins, the Madison Metropolitan School District is adding a virtual learning option for students in grades 4K-5.
The addition, which follows months of summer planning for a full return to in-person instruction for those grades, comes as the Delta variant causes concern for some parents, especially as children under 12 remain ineligible for vaccination. Risks for those with immunocompromised family members also contributed to the decision, according to the district's press release.
Parents interested in the virtual option must complete an interest form by noon on Monday, Aug. 30 — three days before the first day of school. Families will receive a notification by Tuesday, Aug. 31, if they are selected for the program.
Anyone signing up is committing to one full semester of the programming. The district is initially planning for 150 students in the program, "but if there is a larger response, we will adjust accordingly," according to its website.
K-5 students will participate in live instruction for up to 3.5 hours per day for core classes and recorded instruction for specials like music, art and physical education. Students in 4K will have 3.5 hours of "age-appropriate learning" per day with a mix of live and recorded instruction.
Unlike the spring, when teachers taught students in-person and online at the same time, some staff will be exclusive to the online students this fall.
Whether teachers will share grades, with one teacher having a mix of second- and third-grade students, for example, will depend on enrollment, though the goal is to have one teacher supporting each grade level districtwide.
Madison Teachers Inc. president Michael Jones wrote in an email that the union had advocated for a virtual option for at least grades 3-5 since the spring, "when we identified students and families who were comfortable in that format much like students and families in grades 6-12."
"We're definitely in favor of this decision and hope this decision will also include plans to offer positions to MMSD staff who might be more comfortable in this format due to their and their family's health and safety needs," Jones wrote. "We also hope this is a sign that the district is not interested in concurrent teaching, which was not a successful model for a majority of our children, staff, and families. We are ready to collaborate with Dr. Jenkins and district leadership to help make this a successful endeavor for our kids and community."
The virtual programs will follow the same scope and sequence as in-person students receive, according to the release.
According to the district's web page for the option, specialized programming like Dual Language Immersion will not be available in the virtual program. Students in special education programming or who receive English Learner services will be supported.
Previously, the district had only offered a virtual option through the Madison Promise program for students in grades 6-12. MMSD received 452 applications for that program, and will offer enrollment to 234 students.
The district had expressed that virtual learning required more parental oversight for younger grades, and stressed the importance of social-emotional learning at younger ages.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.