Madison School District adds more options for reopening this fall

Wednesdays would be used for teacher professional development and planning, as well as for deep cleaning of the schools between cohorts, the district added.

The statement also said district leaders will consider an all-online plan for students who are unable to attend school in-person during the pandemic. Other details on the district’s options have yet to be announced, and the plans are just in the beginning stages, according to interim Superintendent Jane Belmore.

“We know there are many details yet to be worked out for the hybrid model, with childcare and transportation among them,” she said.

DPI outlines suggestions for school buses in its “Education Forward” document, including closing every other row of seats and increasing the number of buses, as well as assigning a bus monitor to ensure students are wearing face coverings and maintaining physical distance.

Different hybrid options were presented to focus groups of students, staff and parents, and the school community can expect an additional survey to offer more feedback within the coming weeks, the district said.