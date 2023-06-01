Days after court documents alleged the Madison School District's chief spokesperson bullied fellow staff and referred to one news reporter as a "pig" and another government spokesperson as an "idiot," the district released a statement acknowledging "relational problems" in its communications department.

Tim LeMonds routinely bullied and abused staff and others outside the department, especially female reporters and other district employees, according to documents released Friday by the school district after LeMonds unsuccessfully sued to block their release.

He's denied the allegations as they pertain to three district employees and points to an Oct. 19 memo from district superintendent Carlton Jenkins and general counsel Sherry M. Terrell-Webb that says there was "insufficient evidence" that he violated the district's workplace bullying policy.

In a statement released Thursday by district communications employee Ian Folger, the district says "the information shared publicly last week was difficult for all individuals mentioned in the documents, as well as for those who interact with them. It is abundantly clear that there are relational problems within the District’s communications department that need to be addressed."

Folger said LeMonds remains a full-time district employee and that his role with the district has not changed. He said he could not comment on whether LeMonds is under further investigation by the district, but LeMonds said in a Thursday interview that as far as he knew, he is not.

LeMonds — who in the interview said he was speaking only on behalf of himself and not the district — said he has not been subject to any disciplinary action in the wake of the documents' release and "categorically" denied that he called Stephanie Fryer, the spokesperson for the Madison Police Department, an "idiot" in a private meeting, as was alleged in the court documents.

He also denied that he called WMTV (Channel 15) reporter Elizabeth Wadas a "pig" or that he used profanity in saying he hated former Wisconsin State Journal reporter Elizabeth Beyer.

"If I did, I certainly don't remember it," he said, adding that "there was a lot of frustration" over the last couple of years dealing with the pandemic and that "everyone expressed frustration, not just myself."

Six of seven School Board members did not respond to multiple requests for comment this week about the complaints against LeMonds and his alleged behavior, nor did Jenkins or the longtime district employee who will take over as interim superintendent, Lisa Kvistad, when Jenkins leaves his post July 28.

In an email Wednesday night, board member Laura Simkin said that "as a board member, I don’t receive HR information about any individual staff person so am unable to comment on any individual‘s personnel situation.

"The only staff person the board supervises is the superintendent," she said.

This story will be updated.