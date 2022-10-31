Madison school custodians were on the front lines during COVID, but left out of support staff raises

Cleaning schools has always been a dirty job.

An average day for a custodian in the Madison School District can include repairing damaged property, handling bathroom disasters and removing graffiti, on top of tasks like mopping and collecting garbage.

The pandemic, though, added to custodians' plates and put them on the front lines.

Custodians ensured schools were clean and safe for the return of students and staff. They moved furniture and deep-cleaned classrooms. They stocked cleaning supplies and sanitized after positive COVID-19 cases.

And lately, their jobs have gotten even more complicated. Thanks to staffing shortages, they're now subbing for other custodians, and sometimes other staff, doing secretarial work and filling in as food service workers at times. They're coming in earlier and staying later.

More work, however, doesn't mean more pay: Custodians were left out of a $5-an-hour pay increase that other support staff received this fall, and they're pleading with the district to include them.

"I don't feel very appreciated at all," said Tony Travis, a custodian at Henderson Elementary. "It feels like they're saying that what we do is not important."

Travis, who works long hours on top of being a father of 11 children, said custodians regularly risk their health as part of their job.

"This is a very undesirable job. A lot of people try to make it seem like it's not that difficult until you have to wrap a garbage bag around your hand and fish some kid's defecation out of a toilet or out of a urinal," he said.

He described other unpleasant tasks, like scraping tampons off bathroom ceilings, mopping up food after a rowdy lunch hour or unclogging a toilet after a student has shoved an entire roll of toilet paper down the drain.

"Our health is constantly at risk," he said, adding that was especially true during the height of the pandemic. "You have no idea how afraid we all were."

District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said that the support staff who received the $5 bump — educational assistants, school security assistants, clerical staff and food service workers — were the district's lowest-paid groups.

The raises aligned those groups with other employees, including starting rates for custodial staff, he said.

"All of our hourly staff play an important role in supporting our schools, and there was a significant pay difference between the groups that were given the $5-an-hour increase and the custodial group as of July 1, 2022," LeMonds said.

Custodians, bilingual resource specialists and trades workers, such as electricians and carpenters, did not receive the raises, districtwide maintenance worker and AFSCME Local 60 President Rob Larson said.

Over the summer, the Madison School Board approved a 3% raise for all staff, including custodians and administration.

At a School Board meeting last month, Superintendent Carlton Jenkins said the district had to scrape to include the additional raises that were approved. The four groups that were chosen were based on equity, Jenkins said, noting that those groups included a lot of women and people of color.

"The reality is that we can't do it all right now," he said.

Paul Neustadter, a maintenance worker and vice president of AFSCME Local 60, said being left out of the $5-an-hour raises feels like a "slap in the face" to custodians.

"We're constantly covering, we're always short, people are busting their tails to cover," he said. "People's morale is just kind of down in the dumps."

It's not cheap

The price tag for the $5-an-hour raises is roughly $8.5 million. LeMonds said "further analysis" was needed to determine how much it would cost to include custodians in that raise.

"Variances for overtime and building coverage are among multiple factors that make this a difficult number to determine at this time," LeMonds said. He said the district is working on conducting a "compensation study" to evaluate future options.

Larson said he's had trouble getting a straight answer from the district on this number as well, but he has estimated that including custodians in the extra pay bump would cost an additional $2.8 million.

Right now, Madison custodians make between $18.31 and $35 an hour, though Larson said the average pay is on the lower end. The base hourly rate for the four groups that received the $5 raise increased from $16.44 to $21.44, according to LeMonds. According to the district's website, though, starting pay for a security assistant is $25.34 and is $24.17 for a position in the security assistant pool.

Larson said the custodian wages are too low to compete with other employers. A Dane County janitor position currently starts at $24.95 an hour, and a 9% staff raise is included in the upcoming budget. The city of Madison pays its custodians a starting wage of about $20 an hour.

In surrounding school districts, the custodian pay scale varies. The Oregon School District pays between $18-$25.13 for the regular school year, and $10 an hour for seasonal work. The Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District's custodian starting wage is $22.23, maintenance workers start at $23.96, and HVAC positions at $25.54. The positions also pay more for experience and if a candidate is bilingual, according to spokesperson Shannon Valladolid. The DeForest Area School District pays between $19-$21.45 for its custodians.

The private sector is also paying more, Larson said.

'Grunt work'

Tony Williams has a 40-minute commute to his job as a custodian at Midvale Elementary School.

He and his fiancée, who is also a custodian with the school district on top of a second job at Kwik Trip, said they had to buy a house in Rock County because they couldn't afford to live in Dane County.

"It wasn't feasible for us," Williams said.

"I mean, a tank of gas costs the same for everybody," Larson said. "The groceries, a gallon of milk is double what it was a couple years ago. Inflation is killing us."

The district has 215 custodial workers allocated, but only 186 of those positions are filled, leaving them short 29 custodians, Larson said. Many school buildings are sharing custodial staff.

Right now, the Doyle Administration building shares a night custodian with Franklin Elementary, and Paul Donahue has to pick up more cleaning duties, which means other tasks like maintenance get left behind. He goes to work at least half an hour early each day just to get a jump on things, and he goes to bed before his kids do each night.

"I'm missing my family time with them, just so I can get up and get to my job," he said. "I am burnt out."

Dawn Brown typically works as an evening custodian at Muir Elementary School, but because her building is down a lead custodian, she's picking up extra work. "I'm kind of doing two jobs right now," she said.

"We're doing a lot more than a one-person job. We are grounds, we are plumbers, we're electricians — I mean I'm doing it all," she said. Brown said she feels as if she's offering $100-an-hour services. "And then when we hear that we weren't even included in just a measly $5-an-hour raise, it was very disheartening."

Custodians were at the schools every day during COVID cleaning, Brown said. And preparing to return to in-person learning was "a lot of work," she said. "A lot of moving furniture, not once, twice, three, four times we had to move furniture and scrub the building down. It was just a lot."

"We do all the grunt work," Williams said. "Whether stuff needs to be fixed or bowel movements we have to pick up. We're the all-the-way-around people. We have to stay on top of everything."

Because of the staffing shortages, Williams said only basic cleaning is being done right now, like wiping down surfaces, cleaning bathrooms and emptying trash cans. He recently came in on a weekend to clean the floors at his school.

"It's hard right now. It's very hard, we're doing multiple roles," Williams said.

What's next?

Madison School Board members say they sympathize with custodians but are also facing a tough budget with limited wiggle room.

On Monday night, the board adopted the 2022-23 budget, including the $5 raise for support staff. Nearly a dozen people spoke at the meeting asking for custodians to be included.

"I believe that every employee at MMSD should be receiving a livable wage that is related to the work that they're doing," board member Laura Simkin said. "And I am aware that the custodians right now are not."

Simkin said she's looking for the administration to examine the budget and come back with a proposal that ensures every wage, including for custodians, is "fair, equitable and generous as they can be."

But Simkin said, "It really can't be something that we do on the fly."

The future’s not even certain for the raises already approved: The district is using a mix of one-time funding to pay for them, prompting concerns that the hikes aren’t sustainable. Officials have said about 100 positions may need to be cut in the future to make room for the raises.

Board member Nicki Vander Meulen said getting the $5 pay raise for custodians will be a top priority for her going forward. She made a motion Monday to set a schedule of meetings between the district and custodians for the next six months to discuss compensation, but it failed without a second.

"I wish I could have gotten them in. It's one of my biggest regrets that I could not get into the budget this year," she said.

Custodians risked their lives during COVID, she said. "We must create a path."

"I'm proud of this budget and I'm upset about this budget because it's forcing us to do what's right and make another choice between what's right," Jenkins said Monday night. "We know we need to support you. We know that. We're trying to prioritize that as we go along."

Some custodians are thinking of getting another job or moving to a role that did receive the raise, like a security guard or food service worker. Donahue said he hears daily about someone wanting to quit.

"I just want to be respected," Brown said. "Because have you seen a school where there's not enough custodians? It's not a pretty sight."