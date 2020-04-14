Madison School Board's Vander Meulen running for Assembly seat

Madison School Board member Nicki Vander Meuelen is hoping to build on her decisive re-election Monday toward a new campaign for the open State Assembly seat.
Vander Meulen, 41, will run for the 76th District seat being vacated by Rep. Chris Taylor, who announced she will not run for re-election. She's the third person to join the Democratic primary, with Madison Ald. Marsha Rummel and former Dane County Board candidate Heather Driscoll already running.
Vander Meulen, who has been on the School Board for three years, said in a news release she's "done waiting" for her time to run for higher political office.
"There are many disability rights activists who wish to be involved in politics," she said. "Often these individuals are patronized or told to wait and let others who are 'more electable' run for office."
She'll face a challenging time to run a campaign given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but just went through the same during the School Board campaign. She would complete the three-year term she was elected to this spring if elected to the Assembly in the fall, her announcement states.
Vander Meulen, who would be the first openly Autistic legislator in the country if elected, according to her release, works as a juvenile attorney and is a disability rights advocate. According to her announcement, she would "prioritize legislation expanding rights for people with disabilities, increasing funding for public schools and securing meaningful criminal justice reform" as a representative.
She said in the release her work on the board, including visiting every school building and getting a cost-of-living wage increase for teachers in each of her three years on the board would serve her in this new office.
"My experiences have given me tenacity, creativity, persistence and an independent spirit," she said. "I don't back down form a righteous fight, and I don't give up in pursuing what's right."
