Madison School Board winners differ on school-based police; only one had union support

In this year's two competitive Madison School Board races, voters opted for a candidate backed by the teachers union who wants to remove a police officer from one of the high schools.
And they opted for a candidate who didn't have the union's backing and opposed reducing the number of school-based officers.
With all precincts reporting results of last week's spring election, Christina Gomez Schmidt won a close contest against Maia Pearson for the board's open Seat 6.
Incumbent Nicki Vander Meulen had an easier time securing a second three-year term to Seat 7, breezing past challenger Wayne Strong, who has now lost three attempts at joining the board.
"I just am grateful to the voters across the district for the opportunity to serve on the board," said Gomez Schmidt, director of enrichment for Galin Education, a college admissions assistance and tutoring company. "It's a critical time for Madison schools, and I'm looking forward to getting to work with my board colleagues."
Gomez Schmidt's victory also meant a loss for Madison Teachers Inc., which had endorsed Pearson. Gomez Schmidt had the backing of the current Seat 6 holder, Kate Toews, who decided not to seek reelection.
In the other competitive race, though, the union-backed Vander Meulen earned a 20-percentage-point victory over Strong.
Riding the momentum, Vander Meulen, a defense attorney and a disability rights advocate, announced Tuesday she's running to replace state Rep. Chris Taylor, D-Madison, in Assembly District 76. Madison Ald. Marsha Rummel and political activist Heather Driscoll have also announced they are running for the seat.
If Vander Meulen were to win the Democratic nomination in the August primary — almost ensuring a general election victory in the heavily Democratic district — she said she would continue serving as a board member as well.
Gomez Schmidt said she has a "great deal of respect" for Pearson, who ran a "strong campaign."
Gomez Schmidt has said that as a board member, she wants to prioritize choosing a new elementary reading curriculum, increasing trust and transparency, and effectively managing the budget.
Pearson, a state Department of Revenue agent, said some of her "grassroots" campaign's efforts had been hampered by the COVID-19 coronavirus, limiting her ability to raise money or go door-knocking.
An attempt by Gov. Tony Evers to reschedule in-person voting because of the public health crisis and subsequent court orders meant results from last week's spring election couldn't be determined until Monday afternoon.
All the votes in the School Board races weren't reported until shortly before 1:30 a.m Tuesday.
Police in schools
While Gomez Schmidt and Vander Meulen align on several topics, such as wanting to see a research-based, phonics-focused reading curriculum for elementary students, they differ on whether to reduce the number of school resource officers, or SROs.
The board has a June 10 deadline to drop one of the city's four main high schools from the contentious school-based police office program. The reduction would take effect at the start of the 2021 calendar year.
Vander Meulen supports removing an officer from one high school. She's previously stressed she is not "anti-police," but has issues with the SRO contract between the city and district. Strong, a retired Madison police lieutenant, had opposed reducing the number of SROs.
Gomez Schmidt opposes the reduction, saying she views the officers as relationship builders. Pearson was unsure which way she would vote on removing an officer if she had been elected.
The outcome of the spring election isn't likely to change any vote on the officers before the June 10 deadline.
Gomez Schmidt is replacing Toews, who previously voted in favor of renewing the police officer contract.
Last year, Vander Meulen voted against the contract, citing concerns over a lack of officer training on students with disabilities and the district solely paying the more than $350,000 annual cost for the four officers.
