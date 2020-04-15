Madison School Board winners differ on school-based police; only 1 had union support

An attempt by Gov. Tony Evers to reschedule in-person voting because of the public health crisis and subsequent court orders meant results from last week’s spring election couldn’t be determined until Monday afternoon.

All the votes in the School Board races weren’t reported until shortly before 1:30 a.m Tuesday.

Police in schools

While Gomez Schmidt and Vander Meulen align on several topics, such as wanting to see a research-based, phonics-focused reading curriculum for elementary students, they differ on whether to reduce the number of school resource officers, or SROs.

The board has a June 10 deadline to drop one of the city’s four main high schools from the contentious school-based police office program. The reduction would take effect at the start of the 2021 calendar year.

Vander Meulen supports removing an officer from one high school. She’s previously stressed she is not “anti-police,” but has issues with the SRO contract between the city and district. Strong, a retired Madison police lieutenant, had opposed reducing the number of SROs.