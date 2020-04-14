Madison School Board will reopen superintendent search next month

To fill the unexpected void in leadership, the Madison School Board will reopen a superintendent search next month to choose the district's new leader after its first choice backed out of the job.
Board President Gloria Reyes said Tuesday the School Board decided it will solicit a new group of applicants to become superintendent of Wisconsin's second largest school district instead of turning back to the pool of 31 candidates that originally netted Matthew Gutierrez, who rescinded his acceptance as superintendent last month.
"We are confident, we are being thoughtful, we are being purposeful and methodical to find the right person who will move MMSD forward," Reyes said during a virtual news conference.
The board met in closed session Monday night to figure out its next step and decided to move in the direction of a new search instead of going with "plan B" of returning to the candidates in the last search, Reyes said.
With much of the leg work already done this past fall, such as undertaking "unprecedented public input" and developing a "leadership profile that is a true reflection of the many voices in the community," Reyes said the board will immediately move into soliciting new applicants in May.
The application window will likely be open for a month, she said, and the goal is to interview potential picks sometime in June.
Reyes acknowledged the challenges caused by the COVID-19 coronarvirus, which Gutierrez cited as why he is staying on as superintendent in his Texas school district, could make the process tricky.
She said the board remains committed to further public input in the new search, but will "need to be creative on how to provide public engagement opportunities considering our current social distancing guidelines."
It would be "very ideal," Reyes said, to have a permanent superintendent in place before the fall semester.
But the board is also planning for the potential of needing an interim superintendent for part of or all of next school year if it is unsatisfied with the new group of candidates, Reyes said.
When asked whether interim Superintendent Jane Belmore is open to extending her contract, which expires at the end of July, if a temporary superintendent is needed for longer, Reyes said the overall leadership situation still remains too unclear.
"We haven't solidified those details," Reyes said. "She is willing to support us. Whether she is able to stay an extra few more months, it's all going to depend. I don't know if she will commit to an entire year."
Gutierrez sent Reyes a letter on March 31 about his decision to walk away from the Madison job, saying the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic had strengthened his commitment to the Seguin Independent School District, a suburban San Antonio district where he's been superintendent since August 2017.
"He would have been a great leader for our community," Reyes said about Gutierrez, who was supposed to start June 1. "However, we are indeed moving forward, and I know I have said this before, the hiring of a superintendent is the most important decision that a board will make and that still remains to be true."
Most other board members were told about his decision during a closed session meeting last week — six days after Reyes found out. Gutierrez's decision was publicly announced after that meeting.
Reyes said she told Belmore and some district staff about Gutierrez's decision but waited to inform most School Board members until April 6 "because everybody was so busy" preparing the district to launch its virtual learning last week.
"I wanted to make sure that we were focused during this time and really thoughtful in bringing our staff and the board members together to really talk about this news," Reyes said. "The timing was just wrong, and it felt like we just had to wait to announce this."
The search this past fall and winter included two other finalists — Eric Thomas, former chief turnaround officer for the Georgia State Board of Education, and Marguerite Vanden Wyngaard, a former superintendent of Albany, New York, schools.
Reyes said Thomas and Vanden Wyngaard will be able to reapply when the new search opens but will have to go through the same process as other applicants.
She said BWP and Associates will conduct a new search for the district at no cost. The Illinois-based, education-focused search firm ran the search that led to Gutierrez, conducting tasks like advertising the position, gathering public input and screening applicants.
A letter of agreement between the district and BWP included a clause it will conduct a new search "at no cost to the District except for expenses" if the board or the selected superintendent "dissolve that relationship by resignation or termination within a one year period of initial employment."
