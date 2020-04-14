Madison School Board will reopen superintendent search next month

"He would have been a great leader for our community," Reyes said about Gutierrez, who was supposed to start June 1. "However, we are indeed moving forward, and I know I have said this before, the hiring of a superintendent is the most important decision that a board will make and that still remains to be true."

Most other board members were told about his decision during a closed session meeting last week — six days after Reyes found out. Gutierrez's decision was publicly announced after that meeting.

Reyes said she told Belmore and some district staff about Gutierrez's decision but waited to inform most School Board members until April 6 "because everybody was so busy" preparing the district to launch its virtual learning last week.

"I wanted to make sure that we were focused during this time and really thoughtful in bringing our staff and the board members together to really talk about this news," Reyes said. "The timing was just wrong, and it felt like we just had to wait to announce this."

The search this past fall and winter included two other finalists — Eric Thomas, former chief turnaround officer for the Georgia State Board of Education, and Marguerite Vanden Wyngaard, a former superintendent of Albany, New York, schools.