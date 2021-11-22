Madison School Board votes unanimously to change Memorial High School to honor Vel Phillips

The Madison School Board voted unanimously to approve a committee recommendation to change the name of James Madison Memorial High School to Vel Phillips Memorial High School Monday, during the first publicly-attended and in-person board meeting since March 2020.
The name change will go into effect at the start of the 2022-23 school year.
Members of the public were invited to attend the meeting at Memorial to offer input on the name change before it went to a vote, though few were present in the auditorium. Roughly 12 community members spoke during the meeting or submitted comment ahead of the meeting about the name change during the meeting. The lion’s share of the comments were in favor of shortening the existing name to Memorial High School.
Board member Nicki Vander Meulen asked that the board consider the top two names to include the shortened version, Memorial High School as well as Vel Phillips Memorial High School.
“‘Memorial’ recognizes and memorializes our student body as they are,” she said.
Board vice president Savion Castro reiterated that the suggestion of Vel Phillips Memorial High School came from Memorial students and community members and was lifted by a former student, Mya Berry, when she called on the board to rename the school in August 2020 because James Madison, the fourth U.S. president and the city’s namesake, was a slave owner.
Board student representative Namrata Pandey agreed with Castro and said changing the name to Vel Phillips Memorial High School gives the students the opportunity to learn about Phillips and to become engaged in civic activity in the same manner as their school’s new namesake.
Phillips was the first Black woman to graduate from the University of Wisconsin Law School, win a seat on the Milwaukee City Council, become a judge in Wisconsin and get elected to statewide office. She died in 2018 at the age of 95.
“Folks are ready to change, it’s to what extent that we’re discussing tonight,” board president Ali Muldrow said.
A committee of community members charged with the task of renaming the high school brought their suggestion before the board’s Operations Work at the beginning of November after a five-month deliberation process. The committee whittled a list of 26 names to four, and finally settled on Phillips in a 10-1 vote last month.
“We were near unanimous on the fact that the name ‘James’ had to go,” Superintendent Carlton Jenkins said, and called Vel Phillips a role model for all.
Field trip policy changes
Almost two years after an incident that sent a former teacher to prison for 12 years for hiding cameras in student hotel rooms, the board voted unanimously to change the district’s field trip policies.
Policies regarding field trips have not been updated since 2016, but the December 2019 incident involving former East High School teacher David Kruchten highlighted shortcomings in the district’s policies.
Kruchten had held copies of student keys to access their rooms, and after students discovered the hidden cameras he failed to report the incident immediately. A third-party report, however, found the only violation of board policy was that Kruchten used a personal cellphone to communicate with students and parents during the trip. The June 2020 report recommended policy changes, but district officials didn’t forward recommendations to the board until after the report was accidentally released to a local media outlet in August.
During those 14 months, district administration turned over and the new administration was focused primarily on addressing COVID-19.
The updates to the field trip policy include ensuring there is emergency after-hours contact information for the district administrator responsible for the trip, along with requirements that chaperones directly report any occurrences affecting student or staff safety.
A hotel room key addendum is among the changes to the form that staff members are required to fill out. The new requirement states that students should receive room keys directly from the establishment, or that a second person, such as an authorized chaperone or another student, observe the distribution of keys from a staff member to students.
The board also approved additions to a form that staff members sponsoring trips are required to fill out and sign. Those additions include an agreement to obtain a mobile device from the district to use for all communications on the trip and to immediately report issues involving student safety or trauma via phone call or email to a building principal or to district administration.
Boys hockey preview: Madison Edgewood forward Cody Menzel among 10 players you need to know this season
Alex Kaminsky, sr., G, DeForest
Area coaches predicted the Norskies to finish anywhere from top three to bottom three in the Badger East Conference, and Kaminsky’s play will be key in deciding which direction the team goes. In last year’s incomplete season, he saved 211 of 235 shots for an .898 save percentage in 10 games. He'll also get help from returning defensemen in senior Cole Wright and junior Sam Bachman.
Cody Menzel, sr., F, Madison Edgewood
Menzel stands out as likely the top scorer on a loaded Crusaders team expected to win the Badger West and be one of the top teams, if not the top team, in the area. The 5-foot-11, 160-pound forward scored 18 goals and added 25 assists in 16 games last season. In his last full season, as a sophomore, he scored 32 goals and had 21 assists in 24 games, and potted two goals in three playoff contests.
Tyler Kreft, sr., G, Madison Memorial
The senior goalie had an impressive jump from an .841 save percentage as a freshman (153 saves on 182 shots) to .924 (279 saves on 302 shots) as a sophomore in 2019-20, despite facing more than 100 more shots. Like many other Madison-area players, he’ll have to brush off the rust from not playing competitively last year. He will anchor the defense, along with returning senior defenders Sam Knight and Matt Statz, for a Memorial team projected to be in the middle of the pack to bottom half of the conference by Big Eight coaches.
Aidan Baccus, sr., F, Madison West
The senior forward scored eight goals and had 18 assists in 20 contests for the Regents last season and is expected to be the primary facilitator on offense. But he's also a capable scorer which he showed as a sophomore, when he had 17 goals and 10 assists in 24 games. West is projected to finish anywhere from second to fifth by Big Eight conference coaches.
Simeon Pommerening, sr., F/D, McFarland
A versatile player on the ice, Pommerening will be looked upon as one of the senior leaders for an inexperienced McFarland squad. Pay attention to how he’s utilized on the ice as the season progresses. He's shown an ability to score and to drive play with 17 goals and had 21 assists in 24 games during the last full season in 2019-20. He also has a 5-foot-11, 175-pound frame that gives him the potential to be a solid defender.
Brady Engelkes, so., F, Middleton
As a freshman last season, Engelkes showed intriguing promise in scoring three goals plus adding an assist in only two games. Although his high school experience is limited, he had seven goals and three assists (10 points) in 27 games for his Team Wisconsin 16U AAA club team this year. He could be a spark for a Cardinals squad projected to finish in the conference’s top three by Big Eight coaches.
Huntley Williams, so., D, Monona Grove
Under first-year coach Brian Loeck, the Silver Eagles are somewhat of a dark horse in the Badger East Conference. Not the most experienced team, they could rely on their defense to muck up games rather than go shot-for-shot with opponents. Loeck tabbed Williams as the team’s key returner on defense, and it wouldn’t be surprising if he plays a key role in facilitating some offense, too.
Davis Hamilton, sr., F, Sun Prairie
A menacing presence at 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, Hamilton will be important in scoring and setting up scoring opportunities in the Cardinals' offense. He scored twice in four games last season and tallied 11 goals plus 24 assists in 24 contests in 2019-20. Hamilton will help lead a Sun Prairie team expected to be in the mix with Verona and Middleton to finish atop the Big Eight Conference.
Reece Cordray, jr., F, Verona
The 5-foot-10, 154-pound forward comes off two consecutive seasons of double-digit goals and more than 25 points. As a freshman he scored 11 goals in 24 games, improving as a sophomore to 15 goals in just 16 games, totaling 26 points in each of those regular seasons. Cordray’s expected continued growth is why several area coaches project Verona to be atop the Big Eight Conference by season’s end.
David Emerich, so., F, Waunakee
On a Warriors team almost unanimously expected to win the Badger East Conference, Emerich could be a key scorer who makes a significant leap in his game. In his first season of varsity hockey, the 5-foot-3 forward tallied 11 goals and five assists in 12 games, plus added a goal and two assists in a pair of playoff matchups.