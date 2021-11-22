 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison School Board votes unanimously to change Memorial High School to honor Vel Phillips
0 Comments
alert top story

Madison School Board votes unanimously to change Memorial High School to honor Vel Phillips

  • 0

The Madison School Board voted unanimously to approve a committee recommendation to change the name of James Madison Memorial High School to Vel Phillips Memorial High School Monday, during the first publicly-attended and in-person board meeting since March 2020.

The name change will go into effect at the start of the 2022-23 school year.

Members of the public were invited to attend the meeting at Memorial to offer input on the name change before it went to a vote, though few were present in the auditorium. Roughly 12 community members spoke during the meeting or submitted comment ahead of the meeting about the name change during the meeting. The lion’s share of the comments were in favor of shortening the existing name to Memorial High School.

Board member Nicki Vander Meulen asked that the board consider the top two names to include the shortened version, Memorial High School as well as Vel Phillips Memorial High School.

“‘Memorial’ recognizes and memorializes our student body as they are,” she said.

Board vice president Savion Castro reiterated that the suggestion of Vel Phillips Memorial High School came from Memorial students and community members and was lifted by a former student, Mya Berry, when she called on the board to rename the school in August 2020 because James Madison, the fourth U.S. president and the city’s namesake, was a slave owner.

Board student representative Namrata Pandey agreed with Castro and said changing the name to Vel Phillips Memorial High School gives the students the opportunity to learn about Phillips and to become engaged in civic activity in the same manner as their school’s new namesake.

Phillips was the first Black woman to graduate from the University of Wisconsin Law School, win a seat on the Milwaukee City Council, become a judge in Wisconsin and get elected to statewide office. She died in 2018 at the age of 95.

“Folks are ready to change, it’s to what extent that we’re discussing tonight,” board president Ali Muldrow said.

A committee of community members charged with the task of renaming the high school brought their suggestion before the board’s Operations Work at the beginning of November after a five-month deliberation process. The committee whittled a list of 26 names to four, and finally settled on Phillips in a 10-1 vote last month.

“We were near unanimous on the fact that the name ‘James’ had to go,” Superintendent Carlton Jenkins said, and called Vel Phillips a role model for all.

Field trip policy changes

Almost two years after an incident that sent a former teacher to prison for 12 years for hiding cameras in student hotel rooms, the board voted unanimously to change the district’s field trip policies.

Policies regarding field trips have not been updated since 2016, but the December 2019 incident involving former East High School teacher David Kruchten highlighted shortcomings in the district’s policies.

Kruchten had held copies of student keys to access their rooms, and after students discovered the hidden cameras he failed to report the incident immediately. A third-party report, however, found the only violation of board policy was that Kruchten used a personal cellphone to communicate with students and parents during the trip. The June 2020 report recommended policy changes, but district officials didn’t forward recommendations to the board until after the report was accidentally released to a local media outlet in August.

During those 14 months, district administration turned over and the new administration was focused primarily on addressing COVID-19.

The updates to the field trip policy include ensuring there is emergency after-hours contact information for the district administrator responsible for the trip, along with requirements that chaperones directly report any occurrences affecting student or staff safety.

A hotel room key addendum is among the changes to the form that staff members are required to fill out. The new requirement states that students should receive room keys directly from the establishment, or that a second person, such as an authorized chaperone or another student, observe the distribution of keys from a staff member to students.

The board also approved additions to a form that staff members sponsoring trips are required to fill out and sign. Those additions include an agreement to obtain a mobile device from the district to use for all communications on the trip and to immediately report issues involving student safety or trauma via phone call or email to a building principal or to district administration.

0 Comments

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics