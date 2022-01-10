Madison School Board votes to reinstate COVID-19 sick leave for teachers, staff

The Madison School Board approved COVID-19 sick leave for teachers and staff during a special meeting Monday.

The new, temporary policy will provide district employees, who are already eligible for sick leave, with five days of COVID-19-specific leave and two mental health days for a total of seven additional days, which will not accrue, rollover or be paid out upon separation.

"I want this to be enforced as soon as possible after the vote," Superintendent Carlton Jenkins said. "We're going to try to have a plan, long-term, this is just a start right now."

Jenkins said staff can expect a more in-depth, long-term plan regarding COVID leave in the next seven days. Board president Ali Muldrow recused herself from the vote and member Chris Gomez Schmidt abstained from the vote with all other five members in support.

Out of all district staff, roughly 76 were completely out of their paid time off for the school year as of Monday, including 16 teachers. The new COVID-19 leave will be retroactive for those staff members who were completely out of paid time off as of Monday. The district plans to draw money for the new leave policy from unused funds from the substitute teacher budget.