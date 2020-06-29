Madison School Board votes to pull police from high schools

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Starting this fall, Madison's four main high schools will no longer have police officers stationed inside them under a measure adopted Monday by the School Board and one set to go before the City Council in the coming weeks.

The School Board on Monday voted unanimously to cancel a contract with the Madison Police Department for the school resource officers, or SROs. School Board President Gloria Reyes said the decision to have officers removed from schools is effective immediately. The city must also agree to terminate the contract if the district is to avoid covering the cost of the officers.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said during a news conference last week that she and 11 City Council members — a majority of the council — plan to introduce a resolution on July 14 to terminate the contract before the beginning of the school year.

"I am glad the School Board acted today to end the SRO contract earlier than previously planned," Rhodes-Conway said in a statement Monday. "This is an important piece of the conversation about reimagining public safety, and I am confident that the schools will develop smart new models for safety and equity that will serve all children and our community well."