Madison School Board votes to expand earned honors, but keep stand-alone honors classes

Madison high schoolers will still be able to enroll in stand-alone honors classes next school year after the Madison School Board voted to keep them and expand options to earn honors credits in general freshman courses as well.

Although there are no prerequisites or testing requirements to enroll in stand-alone honors courses, fewer students of color, low-income students and students with disabilities choose to do so, and the district had proposed eliminating them to create greater equity among students. The plan has been controversial, and the board opted to keep the classes for now, hoping to have more collaboration on how to address the inequities going forward while keeping options open for students.

"I believe that keeping these side by side is going to allow us to figure out ways to increase access and preparation for students to both options of honors and really figure out how we are going to address disparities at the K-8 level to prepare more students to access these options," board member Chris Gomez Schmidt said.

The board took up the issues separately and voted unanimously to expand earned honors to all freshmen core classes, but voted 4-3 to keep stand-alone honors classes for the time being.

Board members Gomez Schmidt, Ali Muldrow, Laura Simkin and Nicki Vander Meulen voted against eliminating stand-alone honors classes. Board members Nichelle Nichols, Maia Pearson and Savion Castro voted in favor of eliminating them.

Stand-alone honors classes are meant to be more academically challenging. Students can also earn honors credit in some general classes by excelling in them.

"Rigor should not be synonymous with honors," Pearson said. "Rigor and high expectations should exist in all of our classes and should be accessible to all of our children."

Parents told the board they felt there was little transparency in the district's proposal. One parent said it felt like the decision had already been made.

Proponents of eliminating stand-alone honors classes said the move was key to allowing marginalized students to succeed.

Patrice Hutchins, an assistant principal and former student at East High School, said she was the only Black student and one of two students of color in her freshman honors English class.

Her guidance counselor encouraged her to take more honors classes, but Hutchins said she wanted to take more classes where she was seen as "normal."

"I didn't have to deal with being told that I didn't belong in that class with jokes about being a token or being asked to speak for my entire race. If universal honors was an option for me, I would have been pushed academically in a space that felt safe emotionally," Hutchins said.

"While we have made significant progress since I graduated in 2005, in speaking with students of color in my last 11 years in the district, I've heard stories so similar they could have been my own," she said.

Other parents, however, worried eliminating the stand-alone option also eliminates challenging learning environments for other students.

Liz Lauer said her East High student is "bored" in his general classes and needs more rigor. As a 10th-grader, he currently sits at a table in a class where other students aren't participating.

"I don't know who wins there," Lauer said.

At the time of Monday's board meeting, five people had submitted written statements to the board in support of ending stand-alone honors courses and in favor of a universal earned-honors program. Five people had written in opposition to the plan.

Nichols spoke in favor of eliminating the stand-alone honors courses, saying similar changes have been in the works for the last decade and this was the "next evolution in our journey."

She said that when her sons, who are Black, were students in the district, their needs were not being met.

"I do believe that for these students and families who depend on us to help create more opportunities for them, we have to increase universal access to the highest quality of education where we can," Nichols said, saying all students should be able to "discover" challenging coursework.

Muldrow, the board president, said she believed the racial achievement gap is created at the elementary school level, and advocated for more work to address inequities early on.

Ending stand-alone honors in favor of earned honors only had been proposed for ninth-graders for next school year, although the district had also been looking toward making the same change at the sophomore level in years to come.

Now, stand-alone honors classes will remain and earned honors will be offered in all ninth-grade core classes — English, math, science and social studies — at all four comprehensive high schools beginning in the 2023-24 school year.