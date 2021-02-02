Madison School Board: Urgency needed on reducing discipline disproportionalities

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Board member Cris Carusi said the board needs to “take the long view” and consider what resources or policy changes can help change the discipline disparities. The time with kids not in school can be an “opportunity” for that work, she added.

“Kids who are seniors this year have spent more than half of their time in MMSD with the BEP, and the disproportionalities persist,” Carusi said. “I find that deeply concerning.”

Muldrow also pointed out that punishments like suspensions or expulsions often don’t have a helpful result.

“My understanding is that suspension doesn’t increase engagement, it doesn’t increase a student’s sense of belonging, it doesn’t resolve conflict in the classroom — in fact, it can contribute,” Muldrow said.

The work takes on increased importance as officials consider when in-person school will return, as many students, staff and families will be dealing with trauma experienced during the pandemic.