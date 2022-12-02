Madison School Board unanimously reinstates Jeffrey Copeland as Sennett Middle School principal

Jeffrey Copeland will resume his position as principal of Sennett Middle School, after the Madison School Board voted unanimously to reinstate the fired principal Friday evening.

Copeland was dismissed on Sept. 26 after he mistakenly left comments on a teaching applicant's voicemail that the district said was bigoted, but the School Board ultimately disagreed with district administrators that he should be fired.

The board met in closed session for more than two hours, then made a quick, unanimous decision after reconvening in open session.

This was the board's second meeting to review Copeland's termination, though the first was derailed after only 15 minutes because of a "technical issue".

'Breath of fresh air'

Since Copeland was fired, many Sennett staff members have spoken in favor of his reinstatement, saying he transformed the school's behavioral issues, even though he was only principal for a few days before he was escorted off campus.

"He is always real with everyone," special education teacher Tracy Drill told the Wisconsin Sate Journal earlier this week, speaking about her personal experience with Copeland. "People may think that we all love him because he was easy on us. That's not the case. He held us all to very high standards."

One day, Drill passed a student in the hall that looked angry. Drill told the student to smile, and the student told Drill to "shut up."

"I shrugged and kept walking. In the past that wouldn't even raise an eyebrow," she said.

But Copeland took the teacher and student aside and asked why the student "disrespected" Drill, and in turn, why Drill allowed it. Drill said Copeland's philosophy was that teachers run the school, not the students, and not even himself.

The teachers at Sennett spent all summer coming up with policies to improve behavior at the school. But Copeland had the "backbone" to enforce them, Drill said.

He commanded respect from students when they talked with both staff and parents. He held grade-level meetings to make sure kids knew what was expected of them. He enforced a bathroom escort policy and the school's dress code — which has limited the number of students who wear blankets at school or don't wear shoes, Drill said. Copeland was also firm on the school's cell phone policy, even though parents didn't like it.

"And it's working," Drill said.

"He spoke to kids and to us with enthusiasm and everything he says is honest and about doing the right thing," she said. "He was a breath of fresh air."

Sennett staff has always believed in their students, Drill said, and held them to high standards. "It's just been many years since we had an administrator who was willing to take on that fight," she said.