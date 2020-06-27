Madison School Board to vote on SROs, layoffs and budget

“The criteria are too subjective and not sufficiently defined,” it states. “It could have a negative impact on staff retention since staff will not feel valued.”

MTI president Andy Waity said in a news release the union was disappointed in the way the changes were brought forward given a collaborative history between MTI and the district.

"Given the many stresses and challenges facing our members, we were really taken aback that the administration chose to approach things in this divisive and disrespectful manner," Waity said.

District spokesperson Tim LeMonds did not respond to an email requesting comment on the topic sent Friday morning. MTI is asking members to speak before the board Monday during the public comment session.

Uncertain budget

The June budget approval is usually close to the final word on the upcoming school year’s budget. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, that won’t be true this year.

The board is required to approve a preliminary budget before the fiscal year begins on July 1. Each year, they vote on the final budget in October after enrollment numbers are finalized for state aid purposes.