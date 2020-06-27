Madison School Board to vote on SROs, layoffs and budget

The Madison School Board is expected to make a series of decisions Monday night that will likely have long-lasting impacts on the district, employees and students. The board will hold three separate virtual meetings.
The first, a special session, will begin at 4 p.m. and include discussion and a vote on ending the district’s contract with the Madison Police Department that places an officer in each of the comprehensive high schools. The board will likely vote to end the contract, and the City Council may do the same with its own resolution next month.
At 5:30 p.m. there will be a public input session. People who register for this can speak to items on the main meeting agenda and the board will summarize written submissions.
The regular meeting will begin at 6 p.m. or whenever public input ends. It includes two major items: the 2020-21 preliminary budget and changes to the Employee Handbook opposed by Madison Teachers Inc.
All meetings will be broadcast live on the board’s YouTube channel, titled “Madison Board of Education.”
School Resource Officers
If the vote goes as expected, the 2020-21 school year will be the first in more than two decades without a police officer stationed in each of the district’s comprehensive high schools.
Almost exactly a year after the board approved a new contract on a 4 to 3 vote, there has been significant movement on the issue amid nationwide protests over police brutality and systemic racism. Local activists with the Freedom Inc. Youth Squad have been protesting at School Board meetings for about four years asking to remove police from schools.
Earlier this year, it was unclear that anything would change. The board had the option to remove an officer from one school with a vote by mid-June, or end the contract a year early with a vote by Sept. 15, effective after this school year.
That shifted quickly in recent weeks, as a majority of board members publicly expressed an interest in ending the contract early. Eventually board president Gloria Reyes joined the calls. Reyes, a former police officer, had previously been in favor of keeping officers in schools. She changed her mind amid continued community protests following George Floyd’s death while in police custody in May.
Now, with the city’s support, the contract is likely to be terminated effective in August. Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and 12 alders are sponsoring a resolution the Common Council is expected to introduce next month that will allow for the early termination.
The district is expected to convene a subcommittee to examine what school safety will look like going forward without officers in the building.
Employee Handbook changes
Madison Teachers Inc. is organizing opposition to a set of proposed Employee Handbook changes that would change the rules around layoffs and surplus staff.
District administrators have asked the board to approve language that would eliminate seniority as the mechanism for layoffs and forced moves to other sites, instead using other to-be-determined standards evaluating performance. The changes would also allow for 30-day notice of layoffs instead of the annual May 15 layoff notices.
Officials have said the seniority change is necessary to continue to diversity MMSD’s workforce, which is disproportionately white compared to the student body. Turnover for minority staff means that they often lack seniority and would be among the first layoffs if those become necessary amid a challenging budget cycle.
MTI agrees with the need to diversify the workforce, but wants to engage in “good faith” discussions with the district over how to do so rather than see a unilateral change.
The district can change the handbook without union approval under the rules from Act 10 legislation approved under Gov. Scott Walker nearly a decade ago.
[Madison School District fall plan would have students attend in-person 2 days, virtual 3 each week]
If the district had to cut positions, it would be handled in the following order: attrition as employees retire or resign, asking for volunteers, selection by the chief of schools in consultation with principals. In a memo to the School Board, superintendent Jane Belmore wrote that the district has hired 285 teachers of color over the past five years.
“Having these staff members always be subject to movement within the district does not create a good environment for retention,” Belmore wrote. “This negatively impacts our efforts of diversifying the workforce.”
The “employee concerns” column of the document mentions the subjectivity of measures like the Educator Effectiveness evaluation process. Seniority is entirely objective.
“The criteria are too subjective and not sufficiently defined,” it states. “It could have a negative impact on staff retention since staff will not feel valued.”
MTI president Andy Waity said in a news release the union was disappointed in the way the changes were brought forward given a collaborative history between MTI and the district.
"Given the many stresses and challenges facing our members, we were really taken aback that the administration chose to approach things in this divisive and disrespectful manner," Waity said.
District spokesperson Tim LeMonds did not respond to an email requesting comment on the topic sent Friday morning. MTI is asking members to speak before the board Monday during the public comment session.
Uncertain budget
The June budget approval is usually close to the final word on the upcoming school year’s budget. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, that won’t be true this year.
The board is required to approve a preliminary budget before the fiscal year begins on July 1. Each year, they vote on the final budget in October after enrollment numbers are finalized for state aid purposes.
With the district considering a November operations referendum and the state still uncertain on its revenue losses from the pandemic, MMSD chief financial officer Kelly Ruppel told the board earlier this month she’s trying to create as much flexibility as possible for the months ahead.
That included an $8 million cut from last year already. Earlier this month board members agreed that cutting an additional $8.4 million to protect against the possibility of state cuts was a good idea. Doing so meant cutting the planned base wage increase for staff.
Ruppel said that means hitting pause on “any new spending, in order to maintain the most flexibility until we know more.”
The other option she offered to board members was cutting up to 92 staff positions. If the referendum is on the ballot and approved or if state cuts don’t happen, the district could add wage increases back in mid-year. Hiring for eliminated positions would be a bigger challenge.
