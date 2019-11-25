An office building on the South Side could become a new home for the Madison School District's alternative special education programs and act as dedicated professional development space.
The Madison School Board is scheduled to vote Monday evening on spending $4 million to purchase a 30,000-square-foot office building south of the Beltline and east of Rimrock Road.
The building at 333 Holtzman Road is currently the headquarters for Hy Cite Enterprises, a cookware distribution company.
If approved by the board, the district would be able to move three off-campus, alternative special education programs — NEON, RESTORE and Steps — out of a leased building on Olin Avenue.
The district spends about $250,000 a year to lease the Olin property and moving into the new building could expand enrollment in the special education programs, according to a staff memo on the proposed purchase.
The $4 million to purchase the building would come from $4.6 million the district received from the closure of three tax incremental finance districts.
The remaining $600,000 could be used to renovate the building, which is in "pretty good shape," said Kelly Ruppel, the district's chief financial officer.
Chad Wiese, the district's director of building services, said trades professionals employed by the district could potentially do much of the renovation, resulting in some cost savings.
Despite the property being assessed for taxing purposes at $2.3 million, Wiese said the $4 million purchase price is a "very fair asking price for a building in this condition with this amount of land."
For commercial real estate, Wiese said the assessed value often "doesn't necessarily correlate with what a property ends up going for on the open market."
While the property is located in the Moorland-Rimrock neighborhood — where the district is exploring the idea of a new elementary school as part of a potential $315 million facilities referendum next year — it's not being suggested an elementary school could be built on the 3.6-acre property, he said.
"The lot would be pretty small as far as elementary school standards go," Wiese said.
Wiese said a typical elementary school requires at least five acres to build. He said the search process for property within the neighborhood suitable for an elementary school is ongoing.
The Holtzman Road building could also be used for larger staff training sessions or meetings — especially those that happen during school hours — which would cut down on the district renting space for such purposes, he said.
"We find ourselves renting professional development space throughout the city and that dollar figures also adds up rather quickly," Wiese said.
The proposal is currently included on the School Board's consent agenda for its 6 p.m. meeting. But any member can request an item be pulled off the consent agenda for a discussion and vote.