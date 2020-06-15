Madison School Board to vote on budget June 29 with many unknowns

“Really not happy with where things are, but COVID has upended everything including our budget,” Castro said. “Really hoping we can build it back up as we move into the new fiscal year.”

Board member Cris Carusi asked not to cut the “step” advances, a $5.3 million budget item, especially given the demands on teachers amid the pandemic.

“(That) is going to put morale in a very bad place at a time when we need morale at a peak,” Carusi said.

The changes would offset a potential cut to the state-imposed revenue limit, which under the existing budget is set to increase by $179 per student next school year. The assumptions in Monday’s discussion would see that, along with an increase in Special Education Reimbursement from the state, would be zeroed out.

“We’re going to have to make a lot of assumptions that might not end up being right, but we’re going to have to make the best assumptions we possibly can,” said Carusi. “This year more than most years, this is a draft budget.”

Most board members supported building the budget around the revenue loss assumptions Ruppel brought up Monday, which she called "Scenario B" in her presentation.