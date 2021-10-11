Madison School Board to vote on banning hidden surveillance cameras

In the wake of two East High School incidents involving hidden cameras, the Madison School Board plans to forbid such surveillance, along with other updates to district policies, later this month.
Policies regarding the use of cameras on school property have not been updated since 2001. Recent incidents, including the discovery of hidden surveillance cameras at East, raised the need to update several outdated board policies, Operations Work Group chair Cris Carusi said ahead of the committee’s Monday meeting.
The district superintendent is permitted to authorize the use of hidden cameras under current policy, while proposed changes would forbid their use.
Current policy already prohibits cameras in "areas where there is a reasonable expectation of privacy," including locker rooms, restrooms or other designated changing areas.
“We will not have any hidden cameras in Madison Metropolitan School District, I want to make sure that’s clear,” Superintendent Carlton Jenkins said during Monday’s work group meeting.
The district is unable to prevent the use of hidden surveillance cameras on school buses, according to district lawyer Sherry Terrell-Webb said.
“That’s a private company,” Terrell-Webb said. “We can ask them (not to use hidden cameras), but we would really have no guarantee.”
Monday’s discussion was the first time new policy was presented publicly to members of the board since a discovery in January that hidden cameras had been in a locker room office area at the school.
Parents' lawsuit
Proposed changes to the policy were discussed by the work group days after two East High parents filed a lawsuit against the district over its refusal to release records about the January discovery, including an outside review of the matter.
The lawsuit, filed late Wednesday in Dane County Circuit Court against the district and Jenkins — who joined the district in August 2020 and was not involved in the discussion to install the cameras — asks a judge to order the release of the records sought by the parents and payment of their attorney fees.
The district initially said the cameras were placed in a coach’s office within the locker room in September 2019, with the approval of district employees, to try to catch an employee sleeping on the job. It was later determined placement of the cameras violated district policy.
The school district and Madison police investigated, and district parents were notified about the investigation on Jan. 22. The next month, a police report revealed that one of the cameras was aimed toward an area where disabled students changed clothes, which outraged parents and advocates for the disabled.
The February police report states the cameras were removed by June 2020. What was found on Jan. 8 was a hollowed-out smoke detector where one of the cameras had been, Jenkins said earlier this year.
The district paid $30,000 to MWH Law Group of Milwaukee to investigate the hidden camera matter, according to invoices released in July to the State Journal.
In May, the State Journal also requested the district’s full investigation into the discovery, but the newspaper’s request was also denied by the district, which cited attorney-client privilege. The district has also denied requests for an investigative report related to other hidden camera incidents involving a now-former teacher, David Kruchten, on school field trips. The district, however, accidentally released that report to the monthly Isthmus.