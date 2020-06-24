Madison School Board to vote next week on ending police contract

The Madison School Board will decide next week whether to cancel a contract to station police officers inside its four main high schools.
The district announced Wednesday the board will hold a special meeting on Monday to vote on canceling a contract with the Madison Police Department for the school resource officers, or SROs.
"As leaders in education, we recognize that now is the time to intensify our commitment to dismantling systemic racism by addressing inequities that only serve as mechanisms of division, and this decision is a significant step," Board President Gloria Reyes said in a statement.
While demands to remove SROs have been going on for years, support for the action intensified after the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd and the subsequent demonstrations against police brutality and systemic racism that have swept across the country this past month.
Previous backers of SROs — including Madison Teachers Inc. and Reyes, who is a former Madison police officer herself — have recently changed their stance on the issue.
The outcome of Monday's vote is likely to result in ending the contract as a majority of the board have previously said they want to stop the SRO program.
But the Madison City Council will also need to decide whether to end the contract.
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said during a news conference Wednesday that a resolution will be introduced Thursday to end the contract before the fall semester. It will be sponsored by Rhodes-Conway and 10 council members.
It's unclear what mechanism will allow the relationship to be severed before the fall. Assistant City Attorney Marci Paulsen has said under the terms of the contract, the earliest it could end would be after the 2020-21 school year.
Last summer, the School Board narrowly voted to extend the decades-long program between the district and police when it approved a new three-year contract, which included several changes to the responsibilities and training of SROs after more than a year of studying the contentious program.
But for years, local activists have demanded the board immediately remove police from schools, arguing the officers' presence harms students of color and Black students are disproportionately cited and arrested in school.
Supporters of police in school, which included Reyes until recently, have argued the officers act more in a relationship-building role than law enforcement, and they can deescalate situations better than outside officers coming into schools who don't know students on personal levels.
