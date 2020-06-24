Madison School Board to vote next week on ending police contract

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Madison School Board will decide next week whether to cancel a contract to station police officers inside its four main high schools.

The district announced Wednesday the board will hold a special meeting on Monday to vote on canceling a contract with the Madison Police Department for the school resource officers, or SROs.

"As leaders in education, we recognize that now is the time to intensify our commitment to dismantling systemic racism by addressing inequities that only serve as mechanisms of division, and this decision is a significant step," Board President Gloria Reyes said in a statement.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

While demands to remove SROs have been going on for years, support for the action intensified after the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd and the subsequent demonstrations against police brutality and systemic racism that have swept across the country this past month.

Previous backers of SROs — including Madison Teachers Inc. and Reyes, who is a former Madison police officer herself — have recently changed their stance on the issue.

The outcome of Monday's vote is likely to result in ending the contract as a majority of the board have previously said they want to stop the SRO program.