Madison School Board to review new hygiene, cleaning policies

For masks, the policy would require staff, visitors and students ages 3 and up to wear masks covering their nose and mouth when indoors and on buses. It also outlines mask exemptions, which would require working with the district.

If one is exempt from wearing a mask, they would have to stay six feet from others “to the greatest extent possible” when indoors and on buses.

Staff will receive various personal protective equipment (PPE) depending on their job duties, including reusable, washable face masks; face shields, gloves and disposable gowns.

The policy would also allow common areas like cafeterias, auditoriums and gyms to be used as classrooms, for food service, to provide childcare and for government functions.

“Student groupings should be in distinct spaces within common areas and students’ groupings should not mix with other student groupings,” the proposal states.

Facility cleaning