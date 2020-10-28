Madison School Board to request waiver from state-mandated teacher evaluations

The Madison School Board voted unanimously Monday to request a waiver from state-mandated teacher effectiveness evaluations during the 2020-21 school year.

Ahead of Monday’s meeting, 112 statements were collected from community members in support of the proposed waiver from the Wisconsin Educator Effectiveness System.

Julie Young, a parent and Madison teacher, spoke in favor of the waiver during Monday’s board meeting. She shared concerns associated with juggling multiple roles — one as a parent of young children and another as a teacher — amid the uniquely stressful environment produced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am worried that educator effectiveness is going to be what puts me over the edge and I know a lot of my co-workers with families or with other responsibilities have the same feeling,” she said.

The evaluations, mandated by the state in 2011, are described on the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction website as “a performance-based continuous improvement system designed to improve the education of all students in the state of Wisconsin by supporting guided, individualized, self-determined professional growth and development of educators.”