When the new members of the Madison School Board are sworn in next week, it won't be on the stage in the district's administrative building where the body typically conducts its business.
Instead the seven-person body will hold its meeting Monday at Chavez Elementary School on the Southwest Side. The elementary, 3502 Maple Grove Drive, is the first of several schools planned to host the monthly board meetings in lieu of the district's Doyle Administration Building in Downtown.
District officials say the move is an effort to increase community engagement. It also comes as the school board has grappled with disruptions or protest at the previous two meetings from community members who oppose the district's school-based police officer program.
"As the board works to create more opportunities for engagement with the community, it will hold regular meetings at schools across the district for the next several months," district spokeswoman Rachel Strauch-Nelson said.
It will be the first time in several years the School Board has met for a regular meeting outside of the Doyle Administration Building.
People are invited to arrive early for a meet-and-greet beginning at 5:15 p.m. New board members Cristiana Carusi, Ali Muldrow and Ananda Mirilli will be sworn in soon after the official 6 p.m. start time.
The typical meeting location — the McDaniels Auditorium inside the Doyle Administration Building — has been the scene of tense and heated meetings in recent months with protesters disrupting proceedings, sending the board into a room closed to the public.
Superintendent Jennifer Cheatham has previously said she wants to expand the ways in which board members and herself engage with constituents outside the traditional boardroom setting.
Strauch-Nelson said next week's meeting will be live-streamed online and recorded just as meetings are when they are held inside the Doyle building.