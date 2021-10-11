Madison School Board to discuss updates to district's hidden camera policy

A Madison School Board committee plans to discuss changes to the district’s surveillance camera policy, following the fallout of two East High School camera-related incidents on Monday.
Policy regarding the use of cameras on school property had not been updated since 2001 and recent incidents, including the discovery of hidden surveillance cameras at East, raised the need to update several outdated board policies, including this one, Operations Work Group chair Cris Carusi said ahead of the meeting.
The meeting will be livestreamed via Zoom and shared through the board's YouTube page at 5 p.m. on Monday. Proposed changes to the district policy will be voted on during the board’s Oct. 25 regular meeting.
The district superintendent is permitted to authorize the use of hidden cameras under current policy, while proposed changes to the policy will forbid the use of hidden security cameras.
Current policy also does not allow for cameras to be placed in a locker room, restroom, or another designated changing area, and proposed revisions to the policy reinforce that the use of security cameras in any area where a person may be changing is forbidden Carusi said.
Proposed changes to the district’s camera policy will be discussed by the work group days after two East High parents filed a lawsuit against the district over its refusal to release records about a January discovery that hidden cameras had been in a locker room office area at the school.
The lawsuit, filed late Wednesday in Dane County Circuit Court against the district and Superintendent Carlton Jenkins - who joined the district in August 2020 - asks a judge to order the release of the records sought by the parents and payment of their attorney fees.
The district initially said the cameras were placed in a coach’s office within the locker room in September 2019, with the approval of district employees, to try to catch an employee sleeping on the job. It was later determined placement of the cameras violated district policy.
The school district and Madison police investigated, and district parents were notified about the investigation on Jan. 22. The next month, a police report revealed that one of the cameras was aimed toward an area where disabled students changed clothes, a discovery that outraged parents and advocates for the disabled.
The police report from February states the cameras were removed by June 2020. What was found on Jan. 8 was a hollowed-out smoke detector where one of the cameras had been, Jenkins said earlier this year.
The district paid $30,000 to MWH Law Group of Milwaukee to investigate the hidden camera matter, according to invoices released in July to the Wisconsin State Journal.
In May, the State Journal also requested the district’s full investigation into the discovery, but the newspaper’s request was also denied by the district, which cited attorney-client privilege. The district has also denied requests for an investigative report related to other hidden camera incidents involving a now-former teacher, David Kruchten, on school field trips. The district, however, accidentally released that report to the monthly Isthmus.