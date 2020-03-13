Madison School Board to consider changing school calendar in response to coronavirus concerns

The Madison School Board is to consider Friday changing the school calendar "in response to district plans to prevent the spread of the coronavirus."
The board is scheduled to take action on adjusting the school calendar at a 2:30 p.m. special meeting. Interim Superintendent Jane Belmore will then provide "an important update" on the School District's response to the new coronavirus at a 4:30 p.m. news conference.
With the confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in Wisconsin remaining low, Dane County school districts haven't announced plans yet to close. But they're preparing what to do in case canceling classes becomes necessary.
In the Middleton-Cross Plains School District, students will start spring break a little earlier.
The district is canceling school for students on March 19 and March 20.
Those days will now be training opportunities for teachers to get familiarized with online teaching in case it becomes necessary to close school at some point in the future.
Madison Country Day School, though, is extending its spring break by four days and canceling in-person classes until April 6.
The private school north of Madison has its last in-person classes Friday. Students will start online learning the week of March 30.
Public Health Madison and Dane County is not yet recommending school closures as they have "significant negative impacts on our community."
Other states are requiring closures in an attempt to slow the outbreak.
Maryland, Michigan, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon and Washington D.C. ordered the closure of all schools, and Kentucky's governor has recommended all schools shutter for at least two weeks.
This story will be updated.