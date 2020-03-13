Madison School Board to consider changing school calendar in response to coronavirus concerns

The Madison School Board is to consider Friday changing the school calendar "in response to district plans to prevent the spread of the coronavirus."

The board is scheduled to take action on adjusting the school calendar at a 2:30 p.m. special meeting. Interim Superintendent Jane Belmore will then provide "an important update" on the School District's response to the new coronavirus at a 4:30 p.m. news conference.

With the confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in Wisconsin remaining low, Dane County school districts haven't announced plans yet to close. But they're preparing what to do in case canceling classes becomes necessary.

In the Middleton-Cross Plains School District, students will start spring break a little earlier.

The district is canceling school for students on March 19 and March 20.

Those days will now be training opportunities for teachers to get familiarized with online teaching in case it becomes necessary to close school at some point in the future.

Madison Country Day School, though, is extending its spring break by four days and canceling in-person classes until April 6.