Three executive search firms are looking to partner with the Madison School District to identify, vet and interview candidates for superintendent.
The Madison School Board is scheduled to chose Monday which consultant will conduct a nationwide search to find a permanent successor for Jennifer Cheatham, who left the superintendent post this summer after more than six years.
Board members this week interviewed representatives of the three consulting firms:
- BWP & Associates, of Libertyville, Illinois
- Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates, of Schaumburg, Illinois
- McPherson & Jacobson, of Omaha, Nebraska
All three consultants specialize in executive position searches for school districts and list on their websites other Wisconsin school districts for which they have conducted superintendent searches.
Once a company is selected, the consultant will need to conduct on-site visits to the School District, propose a recruitment strategy, market the search, conduct interviews with the top 20 candidates, and schedule visits for the finalists, among other responsibilities.
Jane Belmore is serving as interim superintendent until the end of the school year.
The search firm the School Board contracted during the last superintendent search came under scrutiny after one of the two finalists dropped out of the process when controversial issues in his background came up, making Cheatham the sole finalist.
The board meets 5 p.m. Monday in room 103 of the Doyle Administration Building, 545 W. Dayton Street.