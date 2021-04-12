Madison School Board supportive of virtual option for fall, but have questions on long-term plans for Madison Promise Academy

A new Madison Metropolitan School District virtual academy is likely to open this fall, but administrators are still working out details as they ask the School Board to approve funding later this month.

Administrators have asked board members to approve $840,000 for the Madison Promise Academy later this month in an early budget vote for the 2021-22 school year so they can move forward with planning for the fall. MPA, as proposed, would allow 200-250 students in grades 6-12 to take their core classes online through a school with dedicated staff.

Some board members said during a budget discussion Monday night they would like more details on the plan ahead of committing money. But as things move quickly amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, that information — including about how potential virtual learning would look for students in grades 4K-5 — isn’t expected until this summer.

“We’re moving with this train and things are not traditional how we would’ve done certain things,” superintendent Carlton Jenkins said. “We’re not in a traditional situation, but we are trying to respond to (you) and be responsible.”