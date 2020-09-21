Madison School Board strikes tentative property deal for referendum-envisioned elementary

Rooted, previously the Center for Resilient Cities, changed names when it merged with Community GroundWorks in January.

Pivotal election

Ultimately, the deal depends on what happens Nov. 3 when voters decide on the $317 million facilities referendum. The bulk of the referendum, $280 million, is proposed to overhaul the four main high schools.

But finding a property for an elementary school in the neighborhood finalizes one of the last outstanding unknowns before voters go to the ballot box to decide on the capital proposals. District residents will also vote Nov. 3 on a separate $33 million operating referendum.

The district has made it a priority to bring an elementary school to the racially diverse neighborhood where most students need to take long bus rides out of the area to attend Allis Elementary on the Southeast Side.

About 450 elementary students live in the neighborhood bounded by the Beltline to the north, Highway 14 to the west, and parkland and marshes to the south and east.

If the facilities referendum passes, it would create the first new elementary school in the district since 2008. An elementary in Moorland-Rimrock could open as early as fall 2023.

