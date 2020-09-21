Madison School Board strikes tentative property deal for referendum-envisioned elementary

A new elementary school for Madison students in an underserved South Side community moved closer to reality Monday, but it all hinges on whether voters will back the Madison School District’s $317 million facilities referendum in November.
The Madison School Board approved a tentative agreement with the nonprofit organization Rooted to purchase a building that houses the Badger Rock Middle School and the land surrounding it for $6.4 million to construct an elementary for children living in the Moorland-Rimrock neighborhood.
Contingent on the outcome of the referendum on the Nov. 3 ballot, the deal would retain the agriculture-focused charter school, a neighborhood center and gardens on the four-acre property, while adding an elementary school onto the existing building to serve at least 400 students in the geographically isolated neighborhood south of the Beltline.
As part of the action Monday, the School Board OK’d the general purchase and lease terms in the deal to acquire the eight-year-old, 23,400-square-foot building and the land from the nonprofit organization that focuses its work on community gardens and agriculture-related activities.
If the referendum passes, final purchase documents would be voted on early next year.
“We are wholeheartedly in favor of the proposed purchase and really have enjoyed working with district staff to reach this point,” Marcia Caton Campbell, executive director of Rooted, told the board. “We look forward — of course, contingent upon the referendum passing — we look forward to a really strong collaborative relationship.”
After discussing the deal during a different meeting last week, where board members expressed enthusiastic support for the purchase, the body unanimously agreed to the terms without discussion Monday.
The $6.4 million to buy the property would be funded by the $317 million referendum, which largely focuses on renovating the district’s high schools. The total cost to build the proposed elementary school is estimated between $25 million and $30 million.
Currently, the district leases space in Rooted’s building at 501 E. Badger Road for Badger Rock Middle School. Rooted also operates the Badger Rock Neighborhood Center in the building and has several school and community gardens on the property.
The agreement would essentially flip-flop the two parties from being landlord and tenant.
Instead of the Madison School District leasing space for Badger Rock Middle School from Rooted, the nonprofit would lease space to continue running the Badger Rock Neighborhood Center in a school building owned by the district.
The district would then build an approximately 70,000-square-foot addition to the building that would become an elementary school to serve 400 to 450 students.
Conceptual layouts of the elementary school show a three-story addition surrounding two sides of the existing two-story building. It would include a gymnasium, cafeteria, outdoor playground, library, arts and music spaces, and several classrooms for elementary students.
Rooted, previously the Center for Resilient Cities, changed names when it merged with Community GroundWorks in January.
Pivotal election
Ultimately, the deal depends on what happens Nov. 3 when voters decide on the $317 million facilities referendum. The bulk of the referendum, $280 million, is proposed to overhaul the four main high schools.
But finding a property for an elementary school in the neighborhood finalizes one of the last outstanding unknowns before voters go to the ballot box to decide on the capital proposals. District residents will also vote Nov. 3 on a separate $33 million operating referendum.
The district has made it a priority to bring an elementary school to the racially diverse neighborhood where most students need to take long bus rides out of the area to attend Allis Elementary on the Southeast Side.
About 450 elementary students live in the neighborhood bounded by the Beltline to the north, Highway 14 to the west, and parkland and marshes to the south and east.
If the facilities referendum passes, it would create the first new elementary school in the district since 2008. An elementary in Moorland-Rimrock could open as early as fall 2023.
Waiver requests
In other action Monday, the School Board gave district administrators the go-ahead to request waivers this year on attendance and truancy enforcement, annual instructional hours and a civics exam high schoolers need to pass to graduate.
The requests to the state Department of Public Instruction to waive the requirements are meant to give the district more flexibility during a school year roiled by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a memo on the waivers.
The district has a “more robust” daily attendance system this fall for online instruction compared to the once-a-week attendance practice in the spring, the memo said, but it’s still seeking a waiver from certain statutory school attendance requirements that may be challenging to document with online learning.
A second waiver would not hold the district to a set number of instructional hours students must receive each year. The memo said it is the district’s intent to provide the state-required minimum hours, but it also wants flexibility in this area to be able to track activities, such as independent, student-led learning, that wouldn’t typically count toward meeting the requirement.
The district is also asking for the state civics exam be waived as a requirement to graduate. According to the memo, there is no way to administer the exam virtually.
