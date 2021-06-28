Madison School Board set to adopt budget amid state funding uncertainty

But Muldrow called that assessment an "incredible misunderstanding" of how ESSER funds can be used to help districts recover as they continue to weather the pandemic.

“ESSER funding is not designed to make sure that we compensate teachers fairly, it’s not designed to absorb long-term recurring expenses," Muldrow said. "It is funding that is specific to what it means to children to survive a global pandemic and the kinds of supports our young people need that are specific to this moment in history."

ESSER funds will be paid out to districts in three installments with different expiration dates. ESSER I funds, a total of $174 million state-wide must be exhausted before the end of September 2022; ESSER II funds, a total of $686 million state-wide must be exhausted before the end of September 2023; and ESSER III funds, a total of $1.5 billion — 20% of which must be reserved by districts specifically to mitigate learning loss due to COVID — must be exhausted before the end of September 2024.

The amount a district is set to receive through ESSER is based on the Title I funding formula, which means districts with higher enrollment will receive more federal funds during the 2020-24 grant period, something that could spell trouble for smaller rural districts.