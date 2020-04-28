Madison School Board seeks to balance transparency, efficiency with district purchase policy

Madison Metropolitan School District staff now have more latitude to make purchases or agree to contracted services without School Board approval.
A change to the district’s procurement policy approved Monday night now allows the superintendent to approve purchases up to $35,000. Previously, the limit was at $20,000.
Staff had proposed raising it to $40,000 citing inflation, since the policy was last updated in 2016. But board members were concerned about issues of transparency, while acknowledging points from staff that having too low of a number required too much work for both staff and the board, and could delay purchases that need quick turnarounds.
“We’re always trying to toe the line between not politicizing the small stuff, but also making sure our decisions are transparent to the community,” board member Cris Carusi said Monday.
Carusi had proposed a $30,000 limit in her amendment, but that was voted down 4 to 3. Instead, board member Ali Muldrow’s amendment to make it $35,000 received approval on a 4 to 3 vote.
Muldrow said the change can help them all make better use of time, bringing “a greater focus” and “greater intentionality” to the board’s conversations.
“There are conversations that we’ve honed in on that haven’t been the greatest use of our time and haven’t been the greatest use of the community’s time in terms of the priorities and serving our entire district,” Muldrow said. “When you’re talking about $440 million and you hone in on a $22,000 item, we’re not necessarily within the greatest realm of potential in terms of our ability to focus as a board.
“This is about finding a good balance between making sure that the administration can work as effectively and efficiently as possible while maintaining the integrity of how we communicate with the greater community about the details of operation as an organization.”
Purchases or contracted services at $20,000 or less may be made at a principal’s or departmental executive director’s discretion if that person is the manager of the budget used to pay for the contract. For purchases or contracted services between $10,000 and $35,000 that might come from multiple department budgets, the superintendent or a designee can agree, provided they follow certain competitive bid requirements.
All purchases are listed in the district’s check registry as part of the materials at the monthly board meetings, with a separate “curricular learning materials” item as well.
“I believe that transparency would still be there as part of that process already,” MMSD chief financial officer Kelly Ruppel said.
Board members debated whether to include curricular learning materials as a specific exception in the updated policy. Carusi and fellow board members Nicki Vander Meulen and Christina Gomez Schmidt wanted to remove the language mentioning those materials, which was not in the previous policy, and have more say in curricular materials purchases.
Vander Meulen said that if board members want to encourage more culturally relevant materials in the district, they should be part of the decisions on those purchases.
Ruppel said that many of the curricular purchases are “often individual books for classrooms and libraries” that don’t get anywhere near the dollar threshold for board approval.
“We’re trying to get out of that granular level,” Ruppel said.
Board member Savion Castro suggested bringing curricular purchases that a board member wanted to discuss to a work group meeting upon request, but Ruppel said she was concerned “about the timing” that such a process could require, delaying purchases that staff are requesting. Interim superintendent Jane Belmore expressed a similar sentiment.
“The whole reason that we’re trying to do this is to make our work more efficient and more effective so that we’re not having long conversations about every single purchase,” Belmore said. “I’m not sure if adding another layer would actually bring us to that or not.”
Board president Gloria Reyes, re-elected to that position for another year earlier in the meeting, echoed Belmore’s point, and said discussion of curricular materials should be a broader topic at instruction work group meetings when necessary rather than reviewing every purchase through the consent agenda.
“You have to recognize what our role is,” Reyes said. “I’m not going to spend time looking over curricular materials.”
The group discussed other ways staff could report on curricular materials to the board so members can review what’s being brought into classrooms, like a yearly check-in at a work group meeting for discussion.
“We have the ability to work with our administration effectively and have really relevant conversations,” Muldrow said.
Other conversations about the district’s philosophies are better for the board to help guide work on a larger scale, Belmore said.
“There are other discussions that we have that really guide the curriculum in a much broader way and in a way that is more impactful than necessarily looking at individual items we purchase,” Belmore said. “It’s got to all fit together, and that’s your job... making sure that we’re making it all fit together.”
