Madison School Board seeks to balance transparency, efficiency with district purchase policy

Muldrow said the change can help them all make better use of time, bringing “a greater focus” and “greater intentionality” to the board’s conversations.

“There are conversations that we’ve honed in on that haven’t been the greatest use of our time and haven’t been the greatest use of the community’s time in terms of the priorities and serving our entire district,” Muldrow said. “When you’re talking about $440 million and you hone in on a $22,000 item, we’re not necessarily within the greatest realm of potential in terms of our ability to focus as a board.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

“This is about finding a good balance between making sure that the administration can work as effectively and efficiently as possible while maintaining the integrity of how we communicate with the greater community about the details of operation as an organization.”

Purchases or contracted services at $20,000 or less may be made at a principal’s or departmental executive director’s discretion if that person is the manager of the budget used to pay for the contract. For purchases or contracted services between $10,000 and $35,000 that might come from multiple department budgets, the superintendent or a designee can agree, provided they follow certain competitive bid requirements.