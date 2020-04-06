Madison School Board’s Reyes expects ‘robust conversations’ on referenda in April

However, there have been “some unforeseen expenses,” including extra funding for custodial work and keeping buildings clean (if, or when, students return). Additionally, some virtual learning preparation has added expenses, despite being near a one-to-one device-to-student ratio.

“We had a lot of the devices already in hand,” Ruppel said. “A lot of our expenses are tied to just making sure those devices get out into students’ hands.”

Ruppel and staff are in the process of planning two budgets for the 2020-21 school year, one for if the referendum passes and one for if it fails. The board will have to pass both preliminary budgets in June.

The board is scheduled to discuss the preliminary budgets at an April 13 Operations Work Group meeting and again at the April 27 regular School Board meeting.