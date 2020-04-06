Madison School Board’s Reyes expects ‘robust conversations’ on referenda in April

The Madison School Board plans to discuss the pair of proposed referenda for the November ballot this month.
Initially planned for a vote at the March 23 board meeting, board members decided to delay any vote to put both an operating and capital referendum question given that schools had closed for the COVID-19 pandemic just a week earlier and the long-term effects of it were still unknown.
While many unknowns remain, giving board members an extra month to see how things played out “was a really good idea for us,” board president Gloria Reyes said during a virtual Madison Metropolitan School District news conference on Friday afternoon.
“We definitely will consider the economic impact that this has had on our community,” she said. “I believe we will have very robust conversations at our board meetings when we talk about this.”
That conversation is expected at an April 27 special meeting at 5 p.m.
The referenda, as discussed earlier in March by the board, would ask voters to approve $317 million in capital expenses and $33 million for operating costs, phased in over four years.
The capital referendum would fund renovations for the four comprehensive high schools, help the district build a new elementary school on the city’s south side and consolidate Capital High School into the Hoyt School building.
The operating referendum would give the board additional taxing authority, with $6 million in year one, $8 million in year two, $9 million in year three and $10 million in the fourth year. It would be cumulative each year, meaning by the end the board would be able to tax up to $33 million above state levy limits.
District chief financial officer Kelly Ruppel said Friday staff are “still in the process” of determining the financial impact of closures on the district.
She said good news included timing. It is the last quarter of the year, and the state has agreed to grant waivers to school districts that don’t meet statutory requirements for hours of instruction for students.
“We’ve collected most of our revenue for the year already,” Ruppel said.
However, there have been “some unforeseen expenses,” including extra funding for custodial work and keeping buildings clean (if, or when, students return). Additionally, some virtual learning preparation has added expenses, despite being near a one-to-one device-to-student ratio.
“We had a lot of the devices already in hand,” Ruppel said. “A lot of our expenses are tied to just making sure those devices get out into students’ hands.”
Ruppel and staff are in the process of planning two budgets for the 2020-21 school year, one for if the referendum passes and one for if it fails. The board will have to pass both preliminary budgets in June.
The board is scheduled to discuss the preliminary budgets at an April 13 Operations Work Group meeting and again at the April 27 regular School Board meeting.
If approved, the operating referendum would allow for investments in some strategic equity projects. If it fails, some programs would have to be cut and there would be additional cost-cutting measures needed in future years, according to staff projections.
Reyes said the board has received “a lot of questions from our community about whether we will go through with this or not.”
“I look forward to our conversation at the end of April around this,” she said.
