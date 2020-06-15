Madison School Board recommends putting 'pause' on raises as budget shrouded in unknowns

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Madison School Board largely agreed Monday to put a pause on proposed staff raises for next school year as the district waits to find out what financial hit it could take if the state cuts education spending in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two weeks from needing to approve a preliminary budget for 2020-21, the board was asked by administrators to provide direction on how much money the district should assume it could lose under a budget repair bill and how that potential loss of revenue could be made up.

Ultimately, a majority of the board recommended the 2020-21 budget be rebuilt to assume $7.6 million in new state money the district is slated to get won’t materialize, and to cover the potential gap by keeping base wages flat and freezing part of the salary schedule.

“I’m really not happy with where things are, but COVID upended everything, including our budget,” board member Savion Castro said during an online Operations Work Group meeting. “I’m really hoping that we can build it back up as we move into the next fiscal year.”

In April, the district released a draft $476 million budget for the upcoming school year. That spending plan, which had been in the works for months, includes $7.6 million in assumed new revenue from the state.