With upcoming decisions on hiring a superintendent and whether to go to referendum next year, 26 people are vying to become a Madison School Board member — at least for the next nine months.
On Friday, the application window closed for those looking to fill the board seat left vacant by Mary Burke's resignation earlier this month. The candidates include three former School Board members, professors, several recent Madison School District graduates, and nonprofit and governmental administrators, among others.
The temporarily six-person board is slated to decide Monday who should fill the first vacancy on the School Board in more than 20 years.
The applicants include:
- David Aguayo, executive assistant at the Department of Workforce Development
- Nino Amato, CEO for the Coalition of Wisconsin Aging & Health Groups
- Erin Arango-Escalante, administrator for Division of Early Care and Education at the Department of Children and Families
- Micah Ariel-Rohr, assistant director at UW Hillel
- David Blaska, former Dane County Board member
- Carol Carstensen, former School Board member, 1990 to 2008
- Savion Castro, legislative aide for state Rep. Shelia Stubbs
- Maia Chen
- Alexis Dean, Schools of Hope literacy tutor and coordinator
- Rafael Gomez, retired, 33 years working in Madison School District
- Erica Halverson, professor of curriculum and instruction at UW-Madison
- Ed Hughes, former School Board member, 2008 to 2017
- Lorrie Hurckes Dwyer, executive director of the Dane County TimeBank
- Angela Jenkins, project manager at American Family Insurance
- Lillian Kelly, budget and policy analyst at the Department of Workforce Development
- Steve King, semi-retired, former Fluno Center executive director
- Pamela Klein, 22-year Deerfield teacher
- Dwight A. Perry, academic dean and professor at North Park University in Chicago and Madison pastor
- Terjuan Short, recent West High School graduate
- Arlene Silveira, former School Board member, 2006 to 2015
- Jeff Spitzer-Resnick, civil rights attorney and special education advocate
- Calista Storck, nursing student and recent La Follette High School graduate
- Nancy Vue Tran, director of grants and development for Freedom Inc.
- Zachary M. Watson
- Danielle Wendricks, former Madison School District Student Senate president and recent La Follette High School graduate
- Jake Winkler, conservation biologist at the Department of Natural Resources
Whoever is selected will serve on the board for about nine months until April 2020. A special election will then be held for someone to fill the seat for the remaining year of Burke's original three-year term.
During the time frame the appointee serves, the board will gather public input and conduct a search process for a permanent superintendent, with a goal of hiring a successor for Jennifer Cheatham by sometime in February or March.
Many of the applicants pointed out the importance of hiring a superintendent to the district's future. Several people also highlighted addressing the district's long-standing racial achievement gap as a priority of them.
In addition to hiring a superintendent, the School Board is in the planning process for a potential 2020 facilities referendum focused on renovating the high schools, while the body has also floated the possibility of a new operating referendum next year to exceed state revenue limits.
The board meets at 5 p.m. Monday in room 103 of the Doyle Administration Building, 545 W. Dayton St., to make a decision. Burke's replacement will be sworn in on July 29.