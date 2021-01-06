Madison School Board races unopposed this spring

Pearson’s campaign focused on equity and how to help parents, including the importance of full-day 4-year-old kindergarten, a program the district will pilot beginning next year. A mother of three, she spoke about the importance of community partnerships and academic rigor last year.

Her December campaign announcement pointed to the difficulty of the COVID-19 pandemic and how it has “made very clear the reality of our education system.”

“During these uncertain times, it is integral that the Madison School Board work through this crisis by not only mitigating the effects of the pandemic at hand but by championing education thoroughly,” she wrote. “This is new and uneven terrain, and one that will require partnership, grace, and a steadfast commitment to fighting for our schools and our children. It is a hard climb ahead, but one I’m certain we can do together.”