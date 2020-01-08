Madison School Board races to feature 1 primary, an incumbent challenge

One open Madison School Board seat is headed to a primary, another has an incumbent facing off against one challenger, and a third race will be uncontested.

Tuesday was the deadline to file to run for one of three seats to be on the April 7 general election ballot. Under the board’s unusual elections systems, board members are elected at large and do not represent specific geographic areas of the school district, but candidates must choose to run for a specific seat.

The result is that while all seats come with the same duties, some candidates are virtually assured of winning, while others must fight it out.

The open Seat 6 position on the board — currently held by Kate Toews, who decided not to run for a second term — has drawn the most interest.

The candidates for the seat are: Karen Ball, director of academic success at Edgewood College; Christina Gomez Schmidt, director of enrichment for Galin Education, a college preparation and admissions assistance company; and Maia Pearson, a revenue agent for the state Department of Revenue.