Madison School Board races to feature one primary, an incumbent challenge

Pearson worked for the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County for about a decade, starting with the organization as a volunteer when she was attending West High School. She said the experience she gained working for the club made her a firm believer in the importance of partnerships between the district and community organizations.

With only two candidates for Seat 7, the race for that position won't be on the ballot until April.

Vander Meulen, 41, is a defense attorney who primarily works on juvenile and adult criminal cases. She won election in 2017 after the Seat 7 incumbent dropped out of the race, but not in time for his name to be removed from the ballot.

During her first term, Vander Meulen has been a vocal advocate for students with disabilities and for open government.

Vander Meulen said that in a second term she would seek to prioritize closing the achievement gap and wants to see the School Board craft more formal policies instead of having district administrators create practices based on board policy.

Strong, 60, is a program associate for the National Council on Crime and Delinquency, a research and advocacy organization on child welfare, education, juvenile and criminal justice, and other issues.