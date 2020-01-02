Madison School Board races starting to emerge as filing deadline approaches

A third-generation South Side resident, Pearson works as a revenue agent for the state Department of Revenue. The 32-year-old also worked for the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County in a variety of roles for about a decade, starting as a teenage volunteer when she was attending West High School.

Pearson said some of the struggles she has as a single parent advocating for services for her three children are similar to what her mother experienced when Pearson was attending Madison schools.

"We need to change the system to make sure that we keep our families, like myself, not marginalized," said Pearson, who was among 29 people who applied for the board seat left vacant by Burke.

Both candidates said they view the open seat as an opportunity to get on the board.

Gomez Schmidt said her priorities would be continuing the district's work around equity, making sure the district selects a research-based literacy curriculum as it reviews its elementary-level reading curriculum, providing enough resources for schools to implement district-wide programs initiatives, and rebuilding trust in the district with the Madison community.

"We really at a basic level need to figure how to make sure students are gaining the literacy skills that they need to be successful students," she said.